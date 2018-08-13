MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 13

DUBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro trampled as Turkish rout spreads

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets hit by Turkey turmoil, banks roiled

* Oil dips as trade tensions drag; Iran sanctions provide some support

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices subdued as dollar holds firm near 13-mth high

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia’s PIF has shown no interest in bankrolling Tesla buyout - sources{

* Turkey says has action plan to ease market concerns; lira firms from record low

* -Iran Supreme Leader calls for action to face “economic war” - state TV

EGYPT

* Egypt arrests seven alleged militants tied to failed church bombing

* Egypt’s Heliopolis Sells Units Worth EGP 68 Mln In July

SAUDI ARABIA

* Aramco, Air Products, ACWA to form JV in Saudi Arabia [nL5N1V30I1

* Saudi private sector growth barely changed in July -PM

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC Distribution Q2 Profit Rises

* Dubai’s Emirates NBD says closely monitoring Turkey situation