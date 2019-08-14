MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 14

DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks bounce in relief as Trump delays China tariffs
* Oil prices drop on weak China economic data, U.S. stocks rise
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egyptian blue chips surge on inflation beat, robust earnings
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip as Trump’s trade concession boosts equities
* Iran says Britain might release oil tanker soon, Gibraltar says not yet
* Saudi-led coalition says Houthi drone “fell” inside Yemen
* Saudi woman activist rejects release deal tied to denying torture - family
* UAE plays down Saudi rift after separatists take Yemeni city
* Saudi Aramco aims to buy Reliance stake, reports lower earnings
* U.S. turning Gulf region into “tinderbox” -Iran’s Zarif
* EGX Says Kingsway Fund Frontier Consumer Franchises Raises Stake In Edita
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Aramco’s valuation dreams become quasi-reality
* Dubai’s Damac Properties Q2 Profit Falls
* UAE’s Waha Capital Posts Q2 Loss
* Former UBS banker to represent Qatar on Deutsche supervisory board - sources
* Kuwait committed to implement accord to reduce oil output, says oil minister
* Kingdom Of Bahrain And U.S. Sign Agreement For Patriot
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom