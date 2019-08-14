MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 14

DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks bounce in relief as Trump delays China tariffs

* Oil prices drop on weak China economic data, U.S. stocks rise

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egyptian blue chips surge on inflation beat, robust earnings

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip as Trump’s trade concession boosts equities

* Iran says Britain might release oil tanker soon, Gibraltar says not yet

* Saudi-led coalition says Houthi drone “fell” inside Yemen

* Saudi woman activist rejects release deal tied to denying torture - family

* UAE plays down Saudi rift after separatists take Yemeni city

* Saudi Aramco aims to buy Reliance stake, reports lower earnings

* U.S. turning Gulf region into “tinderbox” -Iran’s Zarif

EGYPT

* EGX Says Kingsway Fund Frontier Consumer Franchises Raises Stake In Edita

SAUDI ARABIA

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Aramco’s valuation dreams become quasi-reality

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Damac Properties Q2 Profit Falls

* UAE’s Waha Capital Posts Q2 Loss

QATAR

* Former UBS banker to represent Qatar on Deutsche supervisory board - sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait committed to implement accord to reduce oil output, says oil minister

BAHRAIN

* Kingdom Of Bahrain And U.S. Sign Agreement For Patriot