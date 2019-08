MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 15

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks spooked, oil sinks as bond markets scream recession

* Oil prices fall on concerns over recession, inventories

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt extends gains on inflation data, Gulf dips on recession fears

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as recession fears spark safe-haven rush

* Gibraltar to release Iranian oil tanker on Thursday -Sun newspaper

* Iran’s Rouhani says Gulf countries can protect region’s security

SAUDI ARABIA

* Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors acquires Ford and Lincoln dealership in Saudi Arabia

* Saudi, Trump ‘jawboning’ suggests $75 top for oil market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Shuaa Capital Issues $135 Mln Sukuk For The First Group

* UAE’s Wahat Al Zaweya H1 Profit Falls

KUWAIT

* International Financial Advisors Shareholders Approve To Extinguish Accumulated Losses

BAHRAIN

* APM Terminals Bahrain Q2 Profit Edges UP

* Bahrain Islamic Bank H1 Profit Falls

* Ahli United Bank And Unit Receive Offer To Buy Their Combined Shareholding In KMEFIC