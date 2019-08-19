MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 19

DUBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks gain as China rates tweak lifts investor mood

* Oil prices climb after Saudi oilfield attack, but recession worries drag

* MIDEAST STOCKS—Saudi stocks pressured by banks, Industries Qatar lifts Doha

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on firmer dollar, equities

* Iranian tanker at centre of standoff with West leaves Gibraltar, shipping data shows

* OPEC sees bearish oil outlook for rest of 2019, points to 2020 surplus

* Kuwait’s Emir has recovered after health setback- state news agency

* Yemeni separatists quit some Aden posts; Houthis attack Saudi oil plant

* Trump says he will likely release Mideast peace plan after Israel elections

* EXCLUSIVE-China-owned oil tanker changes name in apparent effort to evade U.S. sanctions

* Lebanon’s Aoun vows to tend to economic, financial reforms

* Israel fires on militants at Gaza border, Palestinians say three killed

EGYPT

* Egypt’s El Ebour Co For Real Estate Investment H1 Profit Falls

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Ground Services Board Appoints Fahad Cynndy As CEO

* Al Moammar Information Systems Announces Contract Sign Off With Tawuniya

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE entrepreneurs brew success with specialty coffee shops, but risk market saturation - Zawya News

QATAR

* Gulf International Services Unit GDI Signs JV Agreement With Seadrill

KUWAIT

* Kuwait sovereign fund in portfolio shift on signs of global economic weakness -report (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)