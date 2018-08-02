MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 2

DUBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slide on fresh trade worries, bonds fragile
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bank sector gains send Qatar to highest close for 14 months
* Oil steadies to trade higher after losses
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise slightly on steady dollar
* Middle East Crude-Brent-Dubai spread stays narrow; Saudi may cut prices
* Iran is seen readying major exercise as tensions with U.S. simmer
* U.S. imposes sanctions on Turkish officials over pastor’s detention
* Massive U.S. defense policy bill passes without strict China measures
* Morocco’s King Mohammed sacks minister after urging action on economy
* Iran MPs summon Rouhani as US pressure squeezes economy
* Turkey’s July exports rise 11.8 percent - exporters assembly
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Sept. 11-20 shipment
* Moody’s changes outlook to positive for Buruj; affirms Baa2 IFSR
* Saudi Arabia arrests two more women’s rights activists -rights group
* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia seen cutting August crude oil prices for Asia -trade
* TABLE-UAE inflation eases in June, housing price fall accelerates
* Dubai tourism growth slows in first half of 2018
* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended July 30
* Founder of Middle East’s Abraaj faces fresh criminal action
* BRIEF-Qatar Islamic Insurance Receives C.Bank Nod To Change Name
* Qatar central bank sells 1.1 bln riyals of T-bills, yields fall
* BUZZ-Qatar outflanks Saudi as best-performing GCC stock index
* Kuwait says oil market approaching stability (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)