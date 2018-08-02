FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 3:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slide on fresh trade worries, bonds fragile

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bank sector gains send Qatar to highest close for 14 months

* Oil steadies to trade higher after losses

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise slightly on steady dollar

* Middle East Crude-Brent-Dubai spread stays narrow; Saudi may cut prices

* Iran is seen readying major exercise as tensions with U.S. simmer

* U.S. imposes sanctions on Turkish officials over pastor’s detention

* Massive U.S. defense policy bill passes without strict China measures

* Morocco’s King Mohammed sacks minister after urging action on economy

* Iran MPs summon Rouhani as US pressure squeezes economy

* Turkey’s July exports rise 11.8 percent - exporters assembly

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Sept. 11-20 shipment

SAUDI ARABIA

* Moody’s changes outlook to positive for Buruj; affirms Baa2 IFSR

* Saudi Arabia arrests two more women’s rights activists -rights group

* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia seen cutting August crude oil prices for Asia -trade

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-UAE inflation eases in June, housing price fall accelerates

* Dubai tourism growth slows in first half of 2018

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended July 30

* Founder of Middle East’s Abraaj faces fresh criminal action

QATAR

* BRIEF-Qatar Islamic Insurance Receives C.Bank Nod To Change Name

* Qatar central bank sells 1.1 bln riyals of T-bills, yields fall

* BUZZ-Qatar outflanks Saudi as best-performing GCC stock index

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says oil market approaching stability (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
