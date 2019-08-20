MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 20

DUBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares nudge higher on stimulus hopes, recession fears ease

* Oil prices hold steady on hopes trade tensions could ease

* MIDEAST STOCKS—Gulf markets mixed but Saudi outperforms on banks

* PRECIOUS-Gold firms below $1,500 after slide

* Iran tanker heads to Greece, U.S. warns against helping vessel

* Turkey says air strike hit Syria convoy, killed three

* Saudi-Led coalition attacks military targets in Houthi-controlled Sanaa -Saudi TV

* Saudi Aramco asks banks to pitch for roles in IPO -sources

* Egypt to reopen historic Baron Empain Palace after $6 mln restoration

* Turkish central bank adjusts required reserve ratios, remuneration

* Tourism revenue in Tunisia grows 44% year-on-year

* Iran’s Zarif rules out talks with U.S. over a new nuclear deal

* Indian oil companies keen to invest in Khaleej Al Bahrain basin

EGYPT

* Egypt sells 610 mln euros in euro-denominated t-bills - central bank

* Egypt’s Trans Oceans Tours H1 Profit Rises

* Egypt’s Prime Holding Completes Due Diligence To Buy Stake In Pharos

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Middle East Specialized Cables Q2 Loss Narrows

* Saudi Research And Marketing Group Q2 Profit Rises

* Saudi crude exports fall to 6.72 mln bpd in June -JODI

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Takaful Emarat Board To Discuss Resignation Of CEO On August 22

* UAE’s Julphar Recalls Single Batch Of Laxocodyl Suppository