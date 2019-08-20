MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 20

DUBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares nudge higher on stimulus hopes, recession fears ease
* Oil prices hold steady on hopes trade tensions could ease
* MIDEAST STOCKS—Gulf markets mixed but Saudi outperforms on banks
* PRECIOUS-Gold firms below $1,500 after slide
* Iran tanker heads to Greece, U.S. warns against helping vessel
* Turkey says air strike hit Syria convoy, killed three
* Saudi-Led coalition attacks military targets in Houthi-controlled Sanaa -Saudi TV
* Saudi Aramco asks banks to pitch for roles in IPO -sources
* Egypt to reopen historic Baron Empain Palace after $6 mln restoration
* Turkish central bank adjusts required reserve ratios, remuneration
* Tourism revenue in Tunisia grows 44% year-on-year
* Iran’s Zarif rules out talks with U.S. over a new nuclear deal
* Indian oil companies keen to invest in Khaleej Al Bahrain basin
* Egypt sells 610 mln euros in euro-denominated t-bills - central bank
* Egypt’s Trans Oceans Tours H1 Profit Rises
* Egypt’s Prime Holding Completes Due Diligence To Buy Stake In Pharos
* Saudi’s Middle East Specialized Cables Q2 Loss Narrows
* Saudi Research And Marketing Group Q2 Profit Rises
* Saudi crude exports fall to 6.72 mln bpd in June -JODI
* Takaful Emarat Board To Discuss Resignation Of CEO On August 22
* UAE’s Julphar Recalls Single Batch Of Laxocodyl Suppository
