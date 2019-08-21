MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 21

DUBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Caution grips Asian shares before Fed minutes, seminar

* Brent oil futures climb above $60 on U.S. inventory draw

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar extends gains as global rally lifts most of Gulf

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold firm above $1,500, Fed minutes in focus

* Iran says oil tanker breaks down in Red Sea

* Australia says it will join U.S.-led defence effort in Strait of Hormuz

* U.S. will act if Iranian tanker tries to deliver oil to Syria -Pompeo

* Yemen’s Houthis down U.S. drone in Dhamar governorate -spokesman

* Pompeo warns of ‘new turmoil’ if U.N. arms embargo on Iran lifted in 2020

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Savola Q2 Profit Falls

* Saudi crude oil exports fall in June - JODI data

* Saudi Fisheries Q2 Loss Widens

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Finablr posts 9.1% rise in first-half group income

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt’s Arabian Cement Q2 Consol Profit Falls

* Egyptian Co For International Touristic Projects Posts H1 Consol Loss

QATAR

* Qatar to build new port in Somalia’s Hobyo

* Qatar Petroleum signs condensates deal with Exxon in Singapore