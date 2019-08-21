MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 21

DUBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Caution grips Asian shares before Fed minutes, seminar
* Brent oil futures climb above $60 on U.S. inventory draw
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar extends gains as global rally lifts most of Gulf
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold firm above $1,500, Fed minutes in focus
* Iran says oil tanker breaks down in Red Sea
* Australia says it will join U.S.-led defence effort in Strait of Hormuz
* U.S. will act if Iranian tanker tries to deliver oil to Syria -Pompeo
* Yemen’s Houthis down U.S. drone in Dhamar governorate -spokesman
* Pompeo warns of ‘new turmoil’ if U.N. arms embargo on Iran lifted in 2020
* Saudi’s Savola Q2 Profit Falls
* Saudi crude oil exports fall in June - JODI data
* Saudi Fisheries Q2 Loss Widens
* UAE’s Finablr posts 9.1% rise in first-half group income
* Egypt’s GASC seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender
* Egypt’s Arabian Cement Q2 Consol Profit Falls
* Egyptian Co For International Touristic Projects Posts H1 Consol Loss
* Qatar to build new port in Somalia’s Hobyo
* Qatar Petroleum signs condensates deal with Exxon in Singapore
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom