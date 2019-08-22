MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 22

DUBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares sit still, await clarity on Fed policy
* Oil prices rise after U.S. crude stocks draw
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets fall, banks weigh on Saudi index
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices stable; all eyes on Fed summit for rate-cut direction
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rise, spot premiums hold firm
* Fed was divided on rate cut, wanted to avoid appearing on path for more cuts
* Iran says top waterways won’t be as safe if its oil exports cut to zero
* U.S. drone shot down over Yemen -officials
* Trump: A vote for a Democrat is a vote against Israel
* Trump says other countries need to fight Islamic State
* Sudan’s Hamdok takes office as new prime minister, vows to tackle conflicts and economy
* Iraq paramilitary groups blame U.S., Israel for blasts at Iraqi militia bases
* Yemeni govt says will not talk to separatists until standoff ends
* Emaar Misr shares fall 5.7% after Marassi resort lawsuit
* Eni: Zohr Gas Production Reaches 2.7 Bcfd
* Fawaz Alhokair’s M&S deal in Saudi ends, still partners elsewhere
* Saudi’s Almarai Completes Al Kharj Solar Project
* Salama Cooperative Insurance Posts Q2 Loss
* EXCLUSIVE-Two groups, one backed by China’s Fosun, bid for NMC Health stake-sources
* Dozens of Airbus A380s face urgent checks after cracked part dug from ice
* Dubai’s Averda Intl in talks with banks about potential IPO-sources
* UAE’s ADNOC awards $3.6 bln contracts for wells and drilling materials
* Egypt’s GASC seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender
* Egypt’s Arabian Cement Q2 Consol Profit Falls
* Egyptian Co For International Touristic Projects Posts H1 Consol Loss
* Eros Now Announces Vodafone Qatar Partnership
* National Bank Of Bahrain Launches New Financial Restructuring Division (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)