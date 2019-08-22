MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 22

DUBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares sit still, await clarity on Fed policy

* Oil prices rise after U.S. crude stocks draw

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets fall, banks weigh on Saudi index

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices stable; all eyes on Fed summit for rate-cut direction

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks rise, spot premiums hold firm

* Fed was divided on rate cut, wanted to avoid appearing on path for more cuts

* Iran says top waterways won’t be as safe if its oil exports cut to zero

* U.S. drone shot down over Yemen -officials

* Trump: A vote for a Democrat is a vote against Israel

* Trump says other countries need to fight Islamic State

* Sudan’s Hamdok takes office as new prime minister, vows to tackle conflicts and economy

* Iraq paramilitary groups blame U.S., Israel for blasts at Iraqi militia bases

* Yemeni govt says will not talk to separatists until standoff ends

EGYPT

* Emaar Misr shares fall 5.7% after Marassi resort lawsuit

* Eni: Zohr Gas Production Reaches 2.7 Bcfd

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fawaz Alhokair’s M&S deal in Saudi ends, still partners elsewhere

* Saudi’s Almarai Completes Al Kharj Solar Project

* Salama Cooperative Insurance Posts Q2 Loss

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* EXCLUSIVE-Two groups, one backed by China’s Fosun, bid for NMC Health stake-sources

* Dozens of Airbus A380s face urgent checks after cracked part dug from ice

* Dubai’s Averda Intl in talks with banks about potential IPO-sources

* UAE’s ADNOC awards $3.6 bln contracts for wells and drilling materials

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt’s Arabian Cement Q2 Consol Profit Falls

* Egyptian Co For International Touristic Projects Posts H1 Consol Loss

QATAR

* Eros Now Announces Vodafone Qatar Partnership

BAHRAIN

* National Bank Of Bahrain Launches New Financial Restructuring Division (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)