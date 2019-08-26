MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 26

DUBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares skid as trade war deepens, fuels bond rush

* Oil falls as trade war raises recession fears

* PRECIOUS-Gold at over 6-yr peak as trade war escalation sparks safe-haven rush

* Turkish lira weakens 1% against dollar after overnight tumble

* Israeli air strikes hit Palestinian military position in Lebanon - reports, security source

* Coalition destroys missiles fired by Houthis at Saudi Arabia -spokesman

* Iran’s Quds force chief Soleimani says “insane operations” are Israel’s last struggles -tweet

* Iraq Shi’ite militia blame Israel for deadly air raid near Syria border

* Israel says air strike in Syria sent ‘no immunity’ message to Iran

* Hezbollah leader says Israel should be on high alert after Beirut, Syria attacks

* TAKE A LOOK-Shock at G7 summit as Iran’s Zarif lands in Biarritz

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GMC Group Q2 Profit Falls

* Egypt’s El Bader Plastic Posts H1 Loss

* Egyptian Transport And Commercial Services H1 Consol Profit Falls

* Integrated Engineering Group Posts H1 Loss

* Egypt’s Medical Packaging Q2 Profit Falls

* Egypt’s Middle East Glass Manufacturing Posts Q2 Consol Profit

* Emaar Misr Signs Contract With Arabtec Construction

* Egypt’s Societe Arabe International De Banque Posts H1 Profit

* Cleopatra Hospital Enters Into JV Agreement For Renovation, Expansion Of Nahda Hospital

* Electro Cable Egypt H1 Consol Profit Rises

* Egypt’s Marsa Marsa Alam For Development Tourism H1 Loss Narrows

* United Co For Housing And Development Q2 Profit Rises

* Egypt’s National Real Estate Bank For Development Posts H1 Loss

* Marseilia Egyptian Gulf Real Estate Investment H1 Profit Rises

* Egypt’s El Ahram Co For Printing And Packaging H1 Profit Falls

* Egypt’s Barbary Investment Group Posts H1 Standalone Profit

* Egypt’s Heliopolis FY Profit Rises

* Shorouk For Modern Printing And Packaging H1 Profit Falls

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi-led coalition forms a committee with UAE to stabilize Yemen ceasefire

* Saudi-Led coalition downs two Houthi drones -statement

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* DP World Partners With CCC To Develop Traders market

QATAR

* Qatar’s Woqod And Shell Lubricants Ink Deal On Supply Of Premium Lubricants

* Qatar fines First Abu Dhabi Bank $55 mln in market manipulation probe

OMAN

* Oman’s year to date budget deficit at around $1.7 bln