MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 26

DUBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares skid as trade war deepens, fuels bond rush
* Oil falls as trade war raises recession fears
* PRECIOUS-Gold at over 6-yr peak as trade war escalation sparks safe-haven rush
* Turkish lira weakens 1% against dollar after overnight tumble
* Israeli air strikes hit Palestinian military position in Lebanon - reports, security source
* Coalition destroys missiles fired by Houthis at Saudi Arabia -spokesman
* Iran’s Quds force chief Soleimani says “insane operations” are Israel’s last struggles -tweet
* Iraq Shi’ite militia blame Israel for deadly air raid near Syria border
* Israel says air strike in Syria sent ‘no immunity’ message to Iran
* Hezbollah leader says Israel should be on high alert after Beirut, Syria attacks
* TAKE A LOOK-Shock at G7 summit as Iran’s Zarif lands in Biarritz
* Egypt’s GMC Group Q2 Profit Falls
* Egypt’s El Bader Plastic Posts H1 Loss
* Egyptian Transport And Commercial Services H1 Consol Profit Falls
* Integrated Engineering Group Posts H1 Loss
* Egypt’s Medical Packaging Q2 Profit Falls
* Egypt’s Middle East Glass Manufacturing Posts Q2 Consol Profit
* Emaar Misr Signs Contract With Arabtec Construction
* Egypt’s Societe Arabe International De Banque Posts H1 Profit
* Cleopatra Hospital Enters Into JV Agreement For Renovation, Expansion Of Nahda Hospital
* Electro Cable Egypt H1 Consol Profit Rises
* Egypt’s Marsa Marsa Alam For Development Tourism H1 Loss Narrows
* United Co For Housing And Development Q2 Profit Rises
* Egypt’s National Real Estate Bank For Development Posts H1 Loss
* Marseilia Egyptian Gulf Real Estate Investment H1 Profit Rises
* Egypt’s El Ahram Co For Printing And Packaging H1 Profit Falls
* Egypt’s Barbary Investment Group Posts H1 Standalone Profit
* Egypt’s Heliopolis FY Profit Rises
* Shorouk For Modern Printing And Packaging H1 Profit Falls
* Saudi-led coalition forms a committee with UAE to stabilize Yemen ceasefire
* Saudi-Led coalition downs two Houthi drones -statement
* DP World Partners With CCC To Develop Traders market
* Qatar’s Woqod And Shell Lubricants Ink Deal On Supply Of Premium Lubricants
* Qatar fines First Abu Dhabi Bank $55 mln in market manipulation probe
* Oman’s year to date budget deficit at around $1.7 bln
