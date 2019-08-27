MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 27

DUBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, bond yields climb as trade war fears ebb

* Oil rises as U.S.-China trade comments calm markets

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as markets seek clarity on trade war direction

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi inches up as trade tensions ease, cheaper valuations lift UAE

* Trump, Iran’s president talk of possible meeting to solve nuclear impasse

* Lebanon’s President Aoun likens Israeli drones to ‘declaration of war’

* Iraqi leaders condemn air raids targeting paramilitary groups

* U.S. to keep up pressure on Sudan as it discusses lifting sanctions -official

* Saudi-led coalition acts to stabilise south Yemen as allies face off

* Erdogan says Turkish troops will enter planned Syria safe zone “soon”

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sawiris eyes mining opportunities at home with new law

* Remittances from Egyptians working abroad rose to about $3 billion in May

SAUDI ARABIA

* BRIEF-Makkah Construction And Development Q2 Profit Rises

* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 780,000 tonnes of barley in tender

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Nama Chemicals Board Cancels Capital Increase Proposal

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Arabtec Holding Unit Gets AED 298 Mln Contract By Emaar Misr

* Dubai’s GEMS Education says Saudi venture buys Ma’arif

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s ruler holds first public meetings after health issues -KUNA

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Taib Bank Intends To Cease Providing All Services Regulated By CBB