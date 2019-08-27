MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 27

DUBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, bond yields climb as trade war fears ebb
* Oil rises as U.S.-China trade comments calm markets
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as markets seek clarity on trade war direction
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi inches up as trade tensions ease, cheaper valuations lift UAE
* Trump, Iran’s president talk of possible meeting to solve nuclear impasse
* Lebanon’s President Aoun likens Israeli drones to ‘declaration of war’
* Iraqi leaders condemn air raids targeting paramilitary groups
* U.S. to keep up pressure on Sudan as it discusses lifting sanctions -official
* Saudi-led coalition acts to stabilise south Yemen as allies face off
* Erdogan says Turkish troops will enter planned Syria safe zone “soon”
* Egypt’s Sawiris eyes mining opportunities at home with new law
* Remittances from Egyptians working abroad rose to about $3 billion in May
* BRIEF-Makkah Construction And Development Q2 Profit Rises
* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 780,000 tonnes of barley in tender
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Nama Chemicals Board Cancels Capital Increase Proposal
* BRIEF-Arabtec Holding Unit Gets AED 298 Mln Contract By Emaar Misr
* Dubai’s GEMS Education says Saudi venture buys Ma’arif
* Kuwait’s ruler holds first public meetings after health issues -KUNA
* BRIEF-Taib Bank Intends To Cease Providing All Services Regulated By CBB
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom