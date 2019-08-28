MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 28

DUBAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks post modest gains on Wall St futures, oil

* Oil rises as drop in U.S. inventories eases recession worries

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips, but near 6-year high on rate cut hopes, trade fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks up ahead of MSCI entry, fund inflows boost Qatar, UAE

* Explosions hit Gaza police checkpoints, three dead -officials

* Syrian Kurdish YPG to withdraw from strip along Turkish border

* Iran could restore oil output to pre-sanctions level within 3 days -minister

* Hezbollah plans “calculated” response to Israel - sources

* Erdogan says Turkey wants to continue defence cooperation with Russia

* Lebanon bonds slide to new lows as default worries spread

* Iran jails Iranian-British national for 10 years for spying for Israel- TV

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC buys 350,000 T of Russian, Ukrainian and French wheat

* French wheat offered lowest at Egypt’s GASC tender -traders

* Egypt’s Housing And Development Bank Q2 Consol Profit Rises

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Paper Manufacturing Signs Deal To Restructure Loan

* Saudi’s Spimaco Addwaeih Signs 150 Mln Riyals Financing With SIDF

* Knowledge Economic City Appoints Sami Al Makhdoub As CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Taqa Appoints New Directors

* Banks close to hiring adviser for debt talks with Abu Dhabi’s Gulf Marine Services - sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Petroleum to raise $1 bln revolving loan – sources

QATAR

* Qatar Airways has full confidence in Cathay Pacific, eyes bigger stake