MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 29

DUBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Bonds reign supreme, equities struggle on recession, Brexit fears

* Oil prices gain nearly 2% after drop in U.S. crude inventories

* PRECIOUS- Gold prices tick up on recession fears, trade uncertainty

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Saudi stocks slide as funds turn bearish

* UPDATE 3-U.S. will not release Middle East peace plan before Israeli election

* UAE loosens Saudi alliance to push peacemaker image

* U.S. should honour nuclear deal if it wants talks - Iran foreign minister

* Lebanon CDS hit record high, bonds under pressure amid escalating Israel tensions

* US gives Tunisia $335 million in financial aid over 5 years

* Petrofac expects 2020 sales fall as bribery probe weighs on orders

* Yemen government forces storm Aden, seize airport - residents, officials

* Bank Of Syria And Overseas Posts Q2 Profit

* Jordan Ahli Bank Signs Agreement With Jordan Islamic Bank To Sell Property

* Turkish economic confidence index jumps 7.9% in August, mood still sour

* Hezbollah to retaliate against Israel but war unlikely - deputy chief

EGYPT

* Global Telecom Says Proceeding With Delisting Procedures Of Co From EGX

* Arabian Rocks Plastic Industries Posts H1 Loss

* Egypt’s Arabia Cotton Ginning FY Standalone Profit Falls

* Egypt’s Sodic Gets Approval From NUCA On Al Yosr Land Master Plan

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Aramco Trading sells first U.S. West Texas Light crude to S. Korea’s Hyundai -sources

* Saudi’s Tawuniya Gets Contract To Provide Insurance Services To Hajj, Umra Pilgrims

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Singapore’s Hyflux says no definitive deal reached with UAE’s Utico

* UAE’S Lulu Group to invest $500 mln in Egypt’s retail sector

* Dubai’s ENOC in deal to supply lubricants to Greece’s IMS Oil

OMAN

* Dhofar Generating Appoints Javed Mustafa As Acting CEO

QATAR

* QFZA Approves Investments Of More Than 1 Bln Riyals Ahead Of Free Zones Launch