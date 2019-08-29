MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 29

DUBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Bonds reign supreme, equities struggle on recession, Brexit fears
* Oil prices gain nearly 2% after drop in U.S. crude inventories
* PRECIOUS- Gold prices tick up on recession fears, trade uncertainty
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Saudi stocks slide as funds turn bearish
* UPDATE 3-U.S. will not release Middle East peace plan before Israeli election
* UAE loosens Saudi alliance to push peacemaker image
* U.S. should honour nuclear deal if it wants talks - Iran foreign minister
* Lebanon CDS hit record high, bonds under pressure amid escalating Israel tensions
* US gives Tunisia $335 million in financial aid over 5 years
* Petrofac expects 2020 sales fall as bribery probe weighs on orders
* Yemen government forces storm Aden, seize airport - residents, officials
* Bank Of Syria And Overseas Posts Q2 Profit
* Jordan Ahli Bank Signs Agreement With Jordan Islamic Bank To Sell Property
* Turkish economic confidence index jumps 7.9% in August, mood still sour
* Hezbollah to retaliate against Israel but war unlikely - deputy chief
* Global Telecom Says Proceeding With Delisting Procedures Of Co From EGX
* Arabian Rocks Plastic Industries Posts H1 Loss
* Egypt’s Arabia Cotton Ginning FY Standalone Profit Falls
* Egypt’s Sodic Gets Approval From NUCA On Al Yosr Land Master Plan
* EXCLUSIVE-Aramco Trading sells first U.S. West Texas Light crude to S. Korea’s Hyundai -sources
* Saudi’s Tawuniya Gets Contract To Provide Insurance Services To Hajj, Umra Pilgrims
* Singapore’s Hyflux says no definitive deal reached with UAE’s Utico
* UAE’S Lulu Group to invest $500 mln in Egypt’s retail sector
* Dubai’s ENOC in deal to supply lubricants to Greece’s IMS Oil
* Dhofar Generating Appoints Javed Mustafa As Acting CEO
* QFZA Approves Investments Of More Than 1 Bln Riyals Ahead Of Free Zones Launch
