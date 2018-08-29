MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 29

DUBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* South Sudan rebels to sign latest draft peace deal -Sudan
* Turkish lira weakens, Moody’s delivers more downgrades
* Iraq sending team to U.S. to seek deal on transactions with Iran
* Some Saudi-led coalition air strikes in Yemen may amount to war crimes -UN
* Iran parliament censures Rouhani in sign pragmatists losing sway
* Egypt’s al-Azhar calls for harsh penalties for sexual harassment
* Egypt’s GASC buys 350,000 T of wheat in tender
* Mattis signals U.S. to keep up support for Saudi-led coalition in Yemen
* TABLE-Saudi inflation edges up in July; food price rise accelerates
* Abraaj founder’s bounced cheque case settled after court ruling
* Qatar’s Barwa Bank, International Bank of Qatar agree to merge (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)