MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 29

DUBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar becalmed awaiting trade news

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi index rise for third straight day, banks lift Qatar

* Oil edges up on looming Iran sanctions, but rising global supply caps market

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up, but U.S.-China trade tensions weigh

* Middle East Crude-Dubai rises; ESPO premiums at 5-mth high

* Iran oil exports set to drop in Aug ahead of U.S. sanctions - data

* EXCLUSIVE-Iran-based political influence operation: bigger, persistent, global

* South Sudan rebels to sign latest draft peace deal -Sudan

* Turkish lira weakens, Moody’s delivers more downgrades

* Iraq sending team to U.S. to seek deal on transactions with Iran

* Some Saudi-led coalition air strikes in Yemen may amount to war crimes -UN

* Iran parliament censures Rouhani in sign pragmatists losing sway

EGYPT

* Egypt’s al-Azhar calls for harsh penalties for sexual harassment

* Egypt’s GASC buys 350,000 T of wheat in tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* Mattis signals U.S. to keep up support for Saudi-led coalition in Yemen

* TABLE-Saudi inflation edges up in July; food price rise accelerates

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abraaj founder’s bounced cheque case settled after court ruling

QATAR

* Qatar’s Barwa Bank, International Bank of Qatar agree to merge (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)