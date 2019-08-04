MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 4

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, yields tumble as trade frictions unnerve traders
* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies, on course for weekly gain as dollar eases on U.S. data
* Oil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares dip as Fed hints no further rate cuts
* Iran says ready for worst in battle to save nuclear deal amid standoff with U.S.
* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may cut crude oil prices to Asia in Sept
* Saudi Arabia lifts travel restrictions on women, grants them greater control
* Houthi attack kills more than 30 in Yemen’s Aden, Saudi blames Iran
* Lebanon CDS soar to record high after president says economic sacrifices needed
* Sudan detains nine soldiers after protesters killed
* Libya’s Mitiga airport reopens to air traffic after shelling
* Middle East Crude-Middle East Crude-Benchmarks mixed, Saudi may cut Sept crude prices to Asia
* Egypt’s Fawry raises $22 mln in private placing ahead of IPO
* Egypt’s Global Telecom Q2 Loss Narrows
* Saudi energy minister says he discussed oil markets with Russian counterpart
* Saudi Arabia invites bidders for second round of renewable energy programme
* Facebook says it dismantles covert influence campaign tied to Saudi government
* Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 8.40 Bln Riyals Of Stocks In July
* Saudi’s Arab National Bank Q2 Profit Rises
* Google blocks websites certified by DarkMatter, after Reuters reports
* UAE’s Deyaar Development Q2 Profit Falls
* Dubai Investments Q2 Profit Rises
* UAE’s Tabreed Q2 Profit Falls
* Al Ahli Bank Of Kuwait Q2 Profit Rises
* Kuwait’s ALAFCO Q3 Profit Falls
* Moody’s Says Qatar’s Credit Profile Is Supported By Strong Net Creditor Position
* Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank says due-diligence studies on offer by Kuwait Finance House expected to be completed in August (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)