MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 4

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, yields tumble as trade frictions unnerve traders

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies, on course for weekly gain as dollar eases on U.S. data

* Oil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares dip as Fed hints no further rate cuts

* Iran says ready for worst in battle to save nuclear deal amid standoff with U.S.

* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may cut crude oil prices to Asia in Sept

* Saudi Arabia lifts travel restrictions on women, grants them greater control

* Houthi attack kills more than 30 in Yemen’s Aden, Saudi blames Iran

* Lebanon CDS soar to record high after president says economic sacrifices needed

* Sudan detains nine soldiers after protesters killed

* Libya’s Mitiga airport reopens to air traffic after shelling

* Middle East Crude-Middle East Crude-Benchmarks mixed, Saudi may cut Sept crude prices to Asia

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Fawry raises $22 mln in private placing ahead of IPO

* Egypt’s Global Telecom Q2 Loss Narrows

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi energy minister says he discussed oil markets with Russian counterpart

* Saudi Arabia invites bidders for second round of renewable energy programme

* Facebook says it dismantles covert influence campaign tied to Saudi government

* Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy A Net 8.40 Bln Riyals Of Stocks In July

* Saudi’s Arab National Bank Q2 Profit Rises

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Google blocks websites certified by DarkMatter, after Reuters reports

* UAE’s Deyaar Development Q2 Profit Falls

* Dubai Investments Q2 Profit Rises

* UAE’s Tabreed Q2 Profit Falls

KUWAIT

* Al Ahli Bank Of Kuwait Q2 Profit Rises

* Kuwait’s ALAFCO Q3 Profit Falls

QATAR

* Moody’s Says Qatar’s Credit Profile Is Supported By Strong Net Creditor Position

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank says due-diligence studies on offer by Kuwait Finance House expected to be completed in August (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)