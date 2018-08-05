MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 5

DUBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Upbeat earnings lift stocks as trade fears cap gains and pressure dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi leads Gulf share tumble as world trade fears spread

* Oil prices pull back as trade tensions weigh on market

* PRECIOUS-Gold bounces up from 17-month low on weak U.S. jobs data

* Middle East Crude-Brent—Dubai extends gains; eyes on ADNOC, Qatar OSPs

* EXCLUSIVE-Despite tensions, Russia seeks U.S. help to rebuild Syria

* Saudi Arabia pumped less crude oil in July - OPEC sources

* USTR reviewing Turkey’s trade preferences after tariff retaliation

* Scania says U.S. sanctions put entire Iran truck sales in “jeopardy”

* ANALYSIS-Lebanon hits political logjam after election

* Saudi Arabia resumes oil exports through Red Sea lane

* WHO warns of new Yemen cholera surge, asks for ceasefire to vaccinate

EGYPT

* Egypt provisional net foreign reserves rise to $44.31 bln at end-July

* Egypt’s GASC buys 240,000 T Russian and Romanian wheat

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Bupa Arabia Q2 Profit Rises

* Saudi-led coalition says Houthis behind Thursday’s attack in Hodeidah

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TPG, KKR leading contenders to manage Abraaj’s healthcare fund-sources

* MEDIA-Abraaj fund investors hire advisers to help recover debt - Bloomberg

BAHRAIN

* Moody’s Says Downgrades Bahrain’s Ratings To B2, Maintains Negative Outlook

* Bahrain government rejects parliament’s subsidy reform plan

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Warba Bank Q2 Profit Rises (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)