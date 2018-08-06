MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 6

DUBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks cheer move by China’s central bank, but trade war weighs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf insurers jump on Q2 results, petchems down on oil
* Oil prices rise after Saudi output dips, U.S. drilling stalls
* PRECIOUS-Gold extends recovery as dollar steadies
* White House to detail implementation of new Iran sanctions Monday -Pompeo
* IranAir gets five more ATR regional planes before sanctions
* Iran Guards says it held Gulf drills as U.S. tensions rise
* Head of Syria research centre killed in car bombing: newspaper, rebel group
* EXCLUSIVE-Iraq election commission ignored warnings over voting machines - document
* Iran holds ex-central bank deputy, judiciary says
* Iran eases currency rules, hoping to buoy rial ahead of sanctions
* Israel says Gaza truce talks focus on easing closure in return for calm
* Italy praises Egypt over ongoing investigation into student’s death
* Egyptian forces kills 52 militants in Sinai - military
* Egyptian company to start gas imports from Israel next year, sources say
* Egypt’s GASC seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender
* Saudi Arabia freezes new trade with Canada for urging activists’ release
* Saudi Arabia to admit Iranian diplomat - IRNA
* BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Reports 276.7 Mln Riyals In Foreigners Net Sales Last Week
* BUZZ-Stocks in Saudi’s Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair soar on Q1 profit rise
* BRIEF-United Arab Bank Concludes $185 Mln Financing
* BRIEF-ADIB Finances AED 195 Mln Acquisition Of Travelodge Hotel
* BRIEF-RAK Properties H1 Profit Falls
* Qatar lowers July Marine and Land crude OSP - document
* BRIEF-Investcorp Bank Exits Gulf Cryo (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)