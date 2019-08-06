MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 6

DUBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Stock losses deepen as U.S. puts yuan in crosshairs

* PRECIOUS- Gold gains as trade tensions lift safe haven appetite

* Oil falls 3% as trade war concerns hit demand outlook

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Trade war rattles Gulf stocks, Qatar slips to worst day in two years

* Zarif says Iran will act over ‘maritime offences’ in Gulf

* CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Iran says will not tolerate “maritime offences” in Gulf

* Turkish inflation up to 16.65% in expected one-off rise

* BRIEF-Al Salam Bank Sudan Q2 Income Falls

* Turkish central bank to hold 1-, 3-, 6-month swap transactions

* Tunisia’s annual inflation eases to 6.5 percent in July

EGYPT

* Egyptian digital payments company Fawry IPO oversubscribed 30 times

* Orascom Construction With Consortium Wins Contract To Supply, Operate 2 Monorail Lines

* BRIEF-Egypt’s Sarwa Capital Q2 Consol Profit Falls

* BRIEF-Egypt’s Prime Holding H1 Profit Falls

* BRIEF-Egypt’s International Co For Fertilizers Q2 Profit Rises

SAUDI ARABIA

* Banque Saudi Fransi quarterly net profit down 4.4% on Islamic tax provision

* BRIEF-Saudi British Bank Board Decides H1 Cash Dividend Of 0.60 Riyal/Share

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Almarai Finalizes Acquisition Of Additional Stakes In Pure Breed

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Medgulf Posts Q2 Pre-Zakat Profit

* Saudi’s Fawaz Alhokair Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Union Company -

* Saudi Company For Hardware Opens New Store In Jubail

* BRIEF-Seera Group Holding Q2 Profit Falls

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Red Sea International Says UAE Unit Signs Contract With Expo 2020

* BRIEF-Saudi’s CMA Approves Al Sorayai Trading’s Capital Reduction Request

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE June consumer price index down 1.49% year-on-year

* Dubai’s prime residential property prices fall in first half

* Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Raises $490 Mln Of New Liquidity

* EXCLUSIVE-Petrobras LPG unit seen attracting Mubadala, SHV, Itausa bids

* BRIEF-UAE’s Alliance Insurance Q2 Profit Falls

* BRIEF-Emirates Global Aluminium Begins Bauxite Exports From Guinea

* BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q2 Profit Rises

QATAR

* Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate H1 Profit Falls

* BRIEF-Qatar’s Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding H1 Profit Falls

* Qatar Oman Investment H1 Profit Falls

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Jazeera Airways Q2 Profit Rises

* Kuwait’s KGL Logistics Q2 Profit Falls

* Kuwait Insurance Q2 Profit Rises

* BRIEF-National Cleaning Says Co And Units Sign Credit Facility Agreements

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s HEISCO Q2 Profit Falls

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain budget deficit narrows in first half of 2019

* BRIEF-Trafco Group H1 Profit Falls