MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 7

DUBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks struggle as trade anxiety weighs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi index at highest in almost three years on energy, banks

* Oil rises ahead of renewed U.S. sanctions against Iran

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices crawl up on steady dollar

* Middle East Crude-Abu Dhabi, Qatar cut July OSPs for crude grades

* Turkish, U.S. officials to meet in Washington amid dispute -CNN Turk

* Renewed U.S. sanctions target Iran’s economy, Tehran cool on talks

* Lebanese central bank says pound stable, urges fiscal reform

* ATR delivers five more planes to IranAir, needs maintenance approvals

* EU aims to block U.S. sanctions on Iran

* Turkish central bank cuts upper limit on bank reserve requirements

* Iraq says election recount complete but cut short in capital over fire

* Iraq oil minister says oil prices approaching stability -state media

* Turkey’s energy inflation to rise in the short term, central bank says

* Jordan tenders again to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat

EGYPT

* Egypt’s foreign debt rises to $88.2 bln in Q3 of F/Y 2017-2018

* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues rise to $493.3 mln in July

* Fitch Affirms Egypt at ‘B’; Outlook Positive

SAUDI ARABIA

* Canada defiant after Saudi Arabia freezes new trade over human rights call

* Saudi Arabia’s Savola Group Q2 profit falls 39 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says stands with Saudi Arabia “in defending its sovereignty”

* Moody’s upgrades DP World’s ratings to Baa1; stable outlook

* UAE’s Stanford Marine creditors in talks about sale of business -sources

QATAR

KUWAIT

BAHRAIN

* Jailed Bahraini opposition leader denied medical treatment - son

* Moody’s downgrades four Bahraini banks

* Bahrain says supports Saudi Arabia in rights row with Canada

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates