MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 7

DUBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks struggle as trade anxiety weighs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi index at highest in almost three years on energy, banks
* Oil rises ahead of renewed U.S. sanctions against Iran
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices crawl up on steady dollar
* Middle East Crude-Abu Dhabi, Qatar cut July OSPs for crude grades
* Turkish, U.S. officials to meet in Washington amid dispute -CNN Turk
* Renewed U.S. sanctions target Iran’s economy, Tehran cool on talks
* Lebanese central bank says pound stable, urges fiscal reform
* ATR delivers five more planes to IranAir, needs maintenance approvals
* EU aims to block U.S. sanctions on Iran
* Turkish central bank cuts upper limit on bank reserve requirements
* Iraq says election recount complete but cut short in capital over fire
* Iraq oil minister says oil prices approaching stability -state media
* Turkey’s energy inflation to rise in the short term, central bank says
* Jordan tenders again to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat
* Egypt’s foreign debt rises to $88.2 bln in Q3 of F/Y 2017-2018
* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues rise to $493.3 mln in July
* Fitch Affirms Egypt at ‘B’; Outlook Positive
* Canada defiant after Saudi Arabia freezes new trade over human rights call
* Saudi Arabia’s Savola Group Q2 profit falls 39 pct
* UAE says stands with Saudi Arabia “in defending its sovereignty”
* Moody’s upgrades DP World’s ratings to Baa1; stable outlook
* UAE’s Stanford Marine creditors in talks about sale of business -sources
* Jailed Bahraini opposition leader denied medical treatment - son
* Moody’s downgrades four Bahraini banks
* Bahrain says supports Saudi Arabia in rights row with Canada
