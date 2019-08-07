MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 7

DUBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Fragile calm returns to stock markets as yuan steadies

* PRECIOUS- Gold hits fresh multi-year high as trade conflict drags

* Oil prices steady, U.S.-China trade dispute remains in focus

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Major Gulf markets sag on escalating U.S.-China trade war

* Iran asks U.N. chief to push back against U.S. sanctions on foreign minister

* Saudi, U.S. energy ministers express concern over threats to maritime traffic in the Gulf

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC buys 415,000 T of Russian, Romanian and Ukrainian wheat

* Egypt’s net foreign reserves rise to $44.917 bln in July - cenbank

* Egypt’s Suez Canal annual revenue rises to $5.9 bln -chairman

* BRIEF-Al Baraka Bank Egypt H1 Profit Rises

SAUDI ARABIA

* Potential rise in Saudi bank rates to have limited impact on growth - c.bank

* BRIEF-Saudi Airlines Catering Q2 Profit Falls

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Q2 Loss Narrows

* BRIEF-Saudi Arabian Refineries Posts Q2 Profit

* BRIEF-Anaam International Holding Group Posts Q2 Loss

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Aseer Trading Tourism And Manufacturing Posts Q2 Profit

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Al Ahlia For Cooperative Insurance Posts Q2 Pre-Zakat Loss

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Sovereign-Wealth Fund Could Invest Up To $25 Bln In Softbank Vision Fund 2 - WSJ

* BRIEF-Emirates Investment Bank Q2 Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Dubai Aerospace Enterprise H1 Profit Rises

* BRIEF-UAE’s Commercial Bank International H1 Profit Falls

* BRIEF-National Takaful Company H1 Profit Falls

QATAR

* BUZZ-Qatar’s Mesaieed Petrochemicals drops as H1 profit more than halved

* BRIEF-Qatar’s Zad Holding H1 Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Qatar’s Salam International Investment Posts H1 Profit

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Q2 Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s National Cleaning Q2 Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Mezzan Holding Q2 Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Commercial Real Estate Q2 Profit Falls

BAHRAIN

* MOVES-Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund appoints new CEO

* BRIEF-Bahrain National Holding H1 Profit Rises

* BRIEF-Al Baraka Banking Group Q2 Profit Falls