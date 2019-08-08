MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 8

DUBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks paralysed, bonds electrified by recession risk
* Oil dives after U.S. stock build; halves losses on talk of Saudi price action
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets bounce back as trade war simmers down
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises on darkening economic outlook, rate cuts
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco valuation gap persists as IPO talks resume–sources
* Saudi, U.S. energy ministers express concern over threats to maritime traffic in the Gulf
* Macron did not invite Iran’s Rouhani to G7 summit - diplomat
* Clashes erupt in Yemen’s Aden, three dead
* Turkey, U.S. agree to form joint operation centre for Syria safe zone
* Tunisia’s moderate Ennahda VP Mourou to run in presidential elections
* Egypt aims to attract 12 million tourists in FY 19/20 -document
* Egypt’s Suez Canal Bank H1 Profit Rises
* Saudi Aramco Expected To Report Net Income Of About $47 Bln For First Half Of 2019- Energy Intelligence
* Saudi, Abu Dhabi showing “high interest” in investing in VF2 - SoftBank’s Son
* UAE’s ADNOC acquires stake in VTTI oil storage business
* Dana Gas H1 Profit Rises
* Fitch Ratings: GCC Islamic Banks to Continue M&A to Boost Competitive Position
* Moody’s - Large UAE banks’ H1 profits rise on asset growth and non-interest income
* Qatar issues 600 mln riyals in T bills - central bank
* U.S. Court Rules For Agility In KGL Defamation Case
* Investcorp annual net profit up 5%, cuts private equity co-investments
* China CNPC extends Oman oil production contract for 15 yrs
* Oman signs agreement with Mazoon Petrogas to produce oil from Wadi Aswad - Ministry tweet [
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom