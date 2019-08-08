MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 8

DUBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks paralysed, bonds electrified by recession risk

* Oil dives after U.S. stock build; halves losses on talk of Saudi price action

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets bounce back as trade war simmers down

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises on darkening economic outlook, rate cuts

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco valuation gap persists as IPO talks resume–sources

* Saudi, U.S. energy ministers express concern over threats to maritime traffic in the Gulf

* Macron did not invite Iran’s Rouhani to G7 summit - diplomat

* Clashes erupt in Yemen’s Aden, three dead

* Turkey, U.S. agree to form joint operation centre for Syria safe zone

* Tunisia’s moderate Ennahda VP Mourou to run in presidential elections

EGYPT

* Egypt aims to attract 12 million tourists in FY 19/20 -document

* Egypt’s Suez Canal Bank H1 Profit Rises

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco Expected To Report Net Income Of About $47 Bln For First Half Of 2019- Energy Intelligence

* Saudi, Abu Dhabi showing “high interest” in investing in VF2 - SoftBank’s Son

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC acquires stake in VTTI oil storage business

* Dana Gas H1 Profit Rises

* Fitch Ratings: GCC Islamic Banks to Continue M&A to Boost Competitive Position

* Moody’s - Large UAE banks’ H1 profits rise on asset growth and non-interest income

QATAR

* Qatar issues 600 mln riyals in T bills - central bank

KUWAIT

* U.S. Court Rules For Agility In KGL Defamation Case

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp annual net profit up 5%, cuts private equity co-investments

OMAN

* China CNPC extends Oman oil production contract for 15 yrs

* Oman signs agreement with Mazoon Petrogas to produce oil from Wadi Aswad - Ministry tweet [