MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 1

DUBAI, Dec 1(Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Stocks dip as trade worries halt record rally, dollar falls

* Oil slumps but sets monthly gain ahead of OPEC meeting

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Emirates NBD drags Dubai; Egypt snaps losing streak

* PRECIOUS- Gold faces worst month since June 2018; markets seek clarity on trade talks

* Russian oil producers propose keeping output quotas until end-March

* Turkish central bank to take steps to direct loans across economy -sources

* Turkish economic confidence index rises 1.7% in November

* No decision yet on whether to exclude Russia’s condensate from output measurement -Novak

* Production at Libya’s El Feel oilfield gradually restarting - engineers

* Turkey and Libya sign deal on maritime zones in the Mediterranean

* UPDATE 1-Iran dismisses French comments about nuclear deal’s dispute mechanism

* Lebanese parliament committee to approve 2020 budget by year-end - head

* Libya’s El Feel oilfield suffered “minor damage”, production restarted - NOC

* Israel cenbank prefers forex intervention to rate cuts for now - official

* UPDATE 3-Lebanon pays off maturing $1.5 billion Eurobond - sources

* Algeria approves new energy law to attract foreign investment

* Jordan says began negotiations over new IMF programme

* Turkish financial sector firms buy majority stake in JCR Eurasia

* Turkish cenbank says required reserves framework will boost credit growth

* Turkish Oct foreign visitor arrivals up 14.28% - tourism ministry

* POLL-Turkish economy to expand in Q3 and grow 0.5% this year

* POLL-Turkey’s inflation seen rebounding to 11%, at 12% by year-end

* OPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting

* UPDATE 1-Russia calls on OPEC+ to decide on deal closer to April - TASS

* Lebanon central bank to take needed steps amid crisis - banking official

* Lebanon petrol stations suspend strike -NNA

EGYPT

* BRIEF-Emaar Misr Gets NUCA Approval To Buy 500 Feddan Land At Sheikh Zayed City

* Egypt’s M2 money supply up 12.9% year-on-year in October - central bank

* BRIEF-Arab Moltaqa Investments Q3 Consol Profit Rises

BRIEF-Egyptian Transport And Commercial Services Q3 Consol Profit Falls

* BRIEF-Egypt’s Atlas For Investment & Food Industries 9-Month Consol Loss Narrows

* BRIEF-Faisal Islamic Bank Of Egypt 9-Month Consol Profit Rises

* Egypt has capacity to store 4 mln tonnes of wheat - ministry

SAUDI ARABIA

* UPDATE 2-Saudi Aramco IPO oversubscribed so far, but not by big margin

* Saudi Aramco IPO’s retail tranche attracts $12.6 bln -lead manager

* Saudi Aramco IPO’s retail tranche oversubscribed - lead manager

* BRIEF-Saudi Automotive Services Renews, Amends Bank Facility With Saudi Fransi Bank

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Bupa Arabia Gets Health Insurance Contract From NCB

* BRIEF-Saudi Stock Exchange Approves Baazeem Trading Request To Transfer To Main Market

* BRIEF-Saudi’s CMA Approves National Agricultural Development Capital Increase Request

* BRIEF-Dallah Healthcare Says JV Agreement With AWJ Investment Ended

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in October

* BRIEF-Al Hokair Group To Use Statutory Reserve To Amortize Accumulated Losses

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Soccer-Man City owners to acquire Mumbai ISL team - source

* Soccer-Abu Dhabi-based consortium agrees to buy Charlton Athletic

* BRIEF-Flydubai Confirms Wet Lease Agreement With Smartwings

* Emirates NBD has cut over 400 jobs since October - sources

* BRIEF-Moody’s Says Dubai And Sharjah Most Vulnerable To Impact Of UAE’s Non-Oil Sector Slowdown

* BRIEF-UAE’s Al Ramz Corporation Launches Sky One Money Market Fund

QATAR

* Qatari foreign minister’s Saudi visit seen easing Gulf rift

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Al Ahli Bank Of Kuwait Sells 8.05% Stake In KFIC

* BRIEF-Warba Capital Finance Manager Mohammad Amin Resigns

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-GFH Financial Group Launches Britus Education Platform

* BRIEF-S&P Revised Bahrain’s Outlook To Positive On Improving Fiscal Prospects

OMAN

* Oman gas company plans $800 million loan - sources

* Oman crude OSP rises to $62.81/bbl for January