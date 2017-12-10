MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 10

DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Strong U.S. job growth data lifts stocks, dollar
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bounces from technical support, region mostly sluggish
* Oil rises nearly 2 pct on China demand, but weekly losses loom
* PRECIOUS-Dollar rise pushes gold toward biggest weekly fall since May
* EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira, bank stocks set for weekly gain
* Israeli strikes kill two Gaza gunmen, anti-Trump protests less intense
* World powers push Saudis, Iran to stop interfering in Lebanon
* Palestinians to snub Pence during visit over Jerusalem move
* Arab states urge U.S. to abandon Jerusalem move
* UK’s Johnson in Iran talks to lobby for jailed aid worker
* POLL-Turkey is expected to grow 10 pct in Q3, 6.1 pct in 2017
* Turk Telekom CEO to take hard line on spending, focus on paying out dividends
* Iraq declares final victory over Islamic State
* Iraq and Iran sign Kirkuk oil swap deal
* Erdogan and Macron to urge U.S. to turn back on Jerusalem decision -sources
* Libyan political, oil and bank heads discuss funds to lift crude output
* Tunisian parliament approves 2018 budget including fiscal reforms
* Egypt’s Coptic Church rejects meeting with U.S.’s Pence over Jerusalem move
* Egyptian Muslim leader rejects meeting with U.S. Pence over Jerusalem - statement
* Egypt signs for $1.15 bln World Bank loan - MENA
* In push for Yemen aid, U.S. warned Saudis of threats in Congress
* U.N. says missiles fired at Saudi Arabia have ‘common origin’
* Saudi Arabia to exempt medicines and medical equipment from VAT
* Russia offers to sell gas to Saudi Arabia from Yamal LNG * Russia’s Novatek head says discussed gas projects with Saudi representatives
* Putin to Saudi energy minister: buy our gas, save your oil -Ifx
* Mauritius turns to Saudi fuel cargoes after court bans Indian supplies
* Saudi Arabia condemns Trump decision to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel
* UAE’s Gargash says Trump’s decision on Jerusalem is “gift to radicalism”
* Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Distribution fuel firm IPO raises $851 mln
* UAE, Bahrain say they’ll act to get off EU’s tax blacklist
* Emaar and Dubai Properties in talks with banks for loan financing -sources
* Qatar flexes financial muscle with 12 bln euros of French deals
* Qatar’s Tamim ready to resolve row with Gulf Arabs, says sovereignty sacred
* Qatar c.bank says it sold 1.15 bln riyals T-bills, yields rise
* Bahrain’s Shi‘ite spiritual leader undergoes surgery, activists say
* Bahrain says it will join BEPS framework to exit EU’s tax-haven blacklist
* Kuwait oil minister expects oil market to rebalance by Q3 2018 -KUNA
* Oman inflation edges up to 1.3 percent in November (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)