MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 10
#Credit RSS
December 10, 2017 / 3:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Strong U.S. job growth data lifts stocks, dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bounces from technical support, region mostly sluggish

* Oil rises nearly 2 pct on China demand, but weekly losses loom

* PRECIOUS-Dollar rise pushes gold toward biggest weekly fall since May

* EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira, bank stocks set for weekly gain

* Israeli strikes kill two Gaza gunmen, anti-Trump protests less intense

* World powers push Saudis, Iran to stop interfering in Lebanon

* Palestinians to snub Pence during visit over Jerusalem move

* Arab states urge U.S. to abandon Jerusalem move

* UK’s Johnson in Iran talks to lobby for jailed aid worker

* POLL-Turkey is expected to grow 10 pct in Q3, 6.1 pct in 2017

* Turk Telekom CEO to take hard line on spending, focus on paying out dividends

* Iraq declares final victory over Islamic State

* Iraq and Iran sign Kirkuk oil swap deal

* Erdogan and Macron to urge U.S. to turn back on Jerusalem decision -sources

* Libyan political, oil and bank heads discuss funds to lift crude output

* Tunisian parliament approves 2018 budget including fiscal reforms

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Coptic Church rejects meeting with U.S.’s Pence over Jerusalem move

* Egyptian Muslim leader rejects meeting with U.S. Pence over Jerusalem - statement

* Egypt signs for $1.15 bln World Bank loan - MENA

SAUDI ARABIA

* In push for Yemen aid, U.S. warned Saudis of threats in Congress

* U.N. says missiles fired at Saudi Arabia have ‘common origin’

* Saudi Arabia to exempt medicines and medical equipment from VAT

* Russia offers to sell gas to Saudi Arabia from Yamal LNG * Russia’s Novatek head says discussed gas projects with Saudi representatives

* Putin to Saudi energy minister: buy our gas, save your oil -Ifx

* Mauritius turns to Saudi fuel cargoes after court bans Indian supplies

* Saudi Arabia condemns Trump decision to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Gargash says Trump’s decision on Jerusalem is “gift to radicalism”

* Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Distribution fuel firm IPO raises $851 mln

* UAE, Bahrain say they’ll act to get off EU’s tax blacklist

* Emaar and Dubai Properties in talks with banks for loan financing -sources

QATAR

* Qatar flexes financial muscle with 12 bln euros of French deals

* Qatar’s Tamim ready to resolve row with Gulf Arabs, says sovereignty sacred‍​

* Qatar c.bank says it sold 1.15 bln riyals T-bills, yields rise

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Shi‘ite spiritual leader undergoes surgery, activists say

* Bahrain says it will join BEPS framework to exit EU’s tax-haven blacklist

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil minister expects oil market to rebalance by Q3 2018 -KUNA

OMAN

* Oman inflation edges up to 1.3 percent in November (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
