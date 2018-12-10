MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 10

DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend slump as global growth worries mount

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets close mostly lower; Egypt falls again

* Oil extends gains after OPEC-led group seals deal to cut supply

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady near 5-month peak, soft U.S. jobs data supports

* Qatar rift overshadows Gulf Arab summit as emir stays away

* Yemen warring parties hold first direct meeting of Sweden peace talks

* Iran’s Rouhani says sanctions may lead to drugs, refugee, bomb ‘deluge’

* Israel says fired at Hezbollah operatives on Lebanon border

* Iran courts jail 30 men for economic crimes after public outcry

* Syrian news agency removes report of Damascus air attack

EGYPT

* Egypt aims to kickstart African trade as it takes AU chair

* Egypt’s Carbon Holdings secures $1.25 bln to build petrochemicals complex

* World Bank shifts focus to Egypt’s private sector with $1bln loan

* Egypt approves BP purchase of 25 pct of Nour gas concession

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi-led coalition issues permits for vessels for Yemeni ports - Saudi TV

* Saudi foreign minister rules out extraditing suspects in Khashoggi case

* BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Foreigners Buy net 333.4 mln riyals of stocks last week

* US wants to continue support for Saudi-led coalition in Yemen

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ADFG’s Goldilocks raises stake in Dubai-listed insurance firm Salama

* Dubai tourism growth stalls in first nine months of 2018

* China’s Cosco plans $200 mln Abu Dhabi container terminal expansion

* ADNOC awards 4 pct interest in onshore concession to China ZhenHua

* Abu Dhabi’s Senaat sees potential for a bond next year -CEO

* MOVES-Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange replaces CEO -spokesperson

QATAR

* Australia overtakes Qatar as world’s biggest LNG exporter - Refinitiv data

* Qatar sends state minister for foreign affairs to Saudi for GCC Summit

* Qatar finance minister says budget for 2019 will project surplus

* Qatar’s Commercial Bank to raise up to $1 billion in debt next year -CEO

* BRIEF-Qatar’s Commercial Bank Closes $750 Mln Syndicated Loan Facility

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Agility Plans To Invest about $100 Mln To Launch Shipa.Com

* Kuwait’s central bank tells foreign exchange firms to raise capital requirements

* BRIEF-Kamco Investment, Global Investment House Seek Merger Approval

* BRIEF-Burgan Bank Says Central Bank Approves Raed Abdullah Al-Haqhaq As CEO

OMAN

* Indonesia’s Pertamina appoints SK, Hyundai for $4 bln refinery upgrade

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain criticises Qatar emir for not attending GCC summit

* Bahrain’s central bank introduces repo instrument