MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 11
December 11, 2017 / 4:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Bitcoin futures make firm debut, dollar holds gains ahead of Fed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major markets rise, led by Saudi and Egypt

* Oil prices drop on increased U.S. drilling activity

* PRECIOUS-Gold litle changed amid firm dollar

* Palestinian stabs Israeli in Jerusalem; anti-Trump protest flares in Beirut

* Macron asks Netanyahu to make gestures to break peace impasse

* White House: unfortunate that Palestinians declined meeting with Pence

* Egypt’s Sisi invites Palestinian president to Cairo to discuss Trump’s Jerusalem move

* Iran’s Rouhani submits conservative 2018 budget as US tensions overshadow economy

* UK’s Johnson meets Iran president as he lobbies for jailed aid worker

* Iran raises January crude prices for Asia -source

* Iraq oil min says Kirkuk oil swap deal with Iran is for one year

* Iraq holds victory parade after defeating Islamic State

* U.S. agency to help Iraq recover from IS despite Trump aid cut

* Yazidis caught in “political football” between Baghdad, Iraqi Kurds

* Syrian government returns to Geneva talks, Western envoys sceptical

* Yemen’s Saleh buried in Sanaa with handful of relatives present -sources

EGYPT

* Egypt’s current account deficit narrows to $1.6 bln in Q1 2017/18

* Egypt’s inflation falls to lowest this year

* Foreign investment in Egyptian securities rises to $19 bln

* Egypt to sign contracts for nuclear power plant during Putin’s visit-sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Foreigners turn net buyers of Saudi stocks as shock of graft purge fades

* Saudi Arabia to supply full Jan crude volumes to an Asian refiner -source

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Trump’s Jerusalem decision could help militants - UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed

* Dubai 2018 budget balloons as infrastructure spending rises

* Dubai threatens price gougers with fines before VAT introduction

QATAR

* Qatar goes ahead with $6.7 bln Typhoon combat jets deal with UK’s BAE Systems

KUWAIT

* Kuwait raises Jan crude OSP to Asia - industry source

* Kuwait oil min: exit strategy of global cuts to be discussed before June (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
