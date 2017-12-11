MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 11

DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Bitcoin futures make firm debut, dollar holds gains ahead of Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major markets rise, led by Saudi and Egypt
* Oil prices drop on increased U.S. drilling activity
* PRECIOUS-Gold litle changed amid firm dollar
* Palestinian stabs Israeli in Jerusalem; anti-Trump protest flares in Beirut
* Macron asks Netanyahu to make gestures to break peace impasse
* White House: unfortunate that Palestinians declined meeting with Pence
* Egypt’s Sisi invites Palestinian president to Cairo to discuss Trump’s Jerusalem move
* Iran’s Rouhani submits conservative 2018 budget as US tensions overshadow economy
* UK’s Johnson meets Iran president as he lobbies for jailed aid worker
* Iran raises January crude prices for Asia -source
* Iraq oil min says Kirkuk oil swap deal with Iran is for one year
* Iraq holds victory parade after defeating Islamic State
* U.S. agency to help Iraq recover from IS despite Trump aid cut
* Yazidis caught in “political football” between Baghdad, Iraqi Kurds
* Syrian government returns to Geneva talks, Western envoys sceptical
* Yemen’s Saleh buried in Sanaa with handful of relatives present -sources
* Egypt’s current account deficit narrows to $1.6 bln in Q1 2017/18
* Egypt’s inflation falls to lowest this year
* Foreign investment in Egyptian securities rises to $19 bln
* Egypt to sign contracts for nuclear power plant during Putin’s visit-sources
* Foreigners turn net buyers of Saudi stocks as shock of graft purge fades
* Saudi Arabia to supply full Jan crude volumes to an Asian refiner -source
* Trump’s Jerusalem decision could help militants - UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed
* Dubai 2018 budget balloons as infrastructure spending rises
* Dubai threatens price gougers with fines before VAT introduction
* Qatar goes ahead with $6.7 bln Typhoon combat jets deal with UK’s BAE Systems
* Kuwait raises Jan crude OSP to Asia - industry source
* Kuwait oil min: exit strategy of global cuts to be discussed before June (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)