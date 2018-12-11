MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 11

DUBAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near 3-week lows, sterling struggles on Brexit woes
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt enjoys best day in two years, oil pressures Gulf
* Oil prices rise on Libyan export interruption, but markets remain weak
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold steady as stronger dollar weighs
* “I can’t breathe”: Saudi journalist Khashoggi’s last words - CNN
* One year on, Baghdad falls silent to mark defeat of Islamic State
* OPEC and non-OPEC cooperation deal to be signed in three months -UAE
* UN envoy says Yemen’s warring parties “not there yet” on main issues
* Arab League tells Brazil’s Bolsonaro Israel embassy move could harm ties
* Militia forces Libya’s NOC to declare force majeure on biggest oilfield
* Israeli troops raid Palestinian news agency for footage
* Tunisian parliament approves budget without new taxes
* POLL-Turkish cenbank seen holding rates steady after inflation eases from 15-year high
* Saipem servers suffer cyber attack in Middle East
* Turkey calls for justice for Khashoggi killing under international law
* Egypt’s urban inflation drops back within target range
* Ex-head of Egypt’s Customs Authority faces graft charges -prosecution office
* Egypt sells $1.1 bln in one-year dollar T-bills - Central Bank
* BUZZ-Egypt’s SODIC, Madinet gain after merger update
* BUZZ-Egypt’s El Sewedy rises after unit wins contract
* Saudi energy minister says he discussed oil market with U.S. counterpart
* BRIEF-Almarai Board Proposes FY Dividend
* Saudi oil exports seen at 8.105 mln bpd in November - Petro-Logistics
* Qatar’s exit from OPEC “won’t affect production” - UAE energy minister
* Dubai’s ENOC Group plans 45 new service stations in Saudi Arabia
* UAE says to cut oil output by 2.5 pct in Jan vs Oct level
* Goldilocks fund acquires 18.32 percent stake in UAE’s Gulf Navigation
* UAE banks told to make credit checks on customers before issuing cheque books
* UAE’s ADNOC to cut Jan crude nominations following OPEC pullback
* Dubai airport’s October passenger traffic rises 2.1 pct
* MOVES-First Abu Dhabi Bank’s head of equities leaves
* Standard Chartered cuts jobs in UAE retail bank -sources
* ADNOC awards 4 pct interest in onshore concession to China’s Zhenhua Oil
* Qatari envoy says Gaza airport was proposed, Israel unresponsive
* Qatar considers selling dollar bonds for benchmark purposes only
* Qatar Investment Authority has accelerated investments in technology - CEO
* Qatar’s economy “stronger than before”, central bank governor says
* Kuwait cuts January crude official selling prices for Asia -sources
* Vietnam’s Nghi Son refinery begins commercial production
* Kuwait Petroleum Corp aims to produce 85,000 bpd of heavy crude by 2020/21- CEO speech
* Oman sovereign fund eyes defensive sectors amid risks for global economy
Reporting By Dubai newsroom