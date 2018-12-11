MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 11

DUBAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near 3-week lows, sterling struggles on Brexit woes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt enjoys best day in two years, oil pressures Gulf

* Oil prices rise on Libyan export interruption, but markets remain weak

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold steady as stronger dollar weighs

* “I can’t breathe”: Saudi journalist Khashoggi’s last words - CNN

* One year on, Baghdad falls silent to mark defeat of Islamic State

* OPEC and non-OPEC cooperation deal to be signed in three months -UAE

* UN envoy says Yemen’s warring parties “not there yet” on main issues

* Arab League tells Brazil’s Bolsonaro Israel embassy move could harm ties

* Militia forces Libya’s NOC to declare force majeure on biggest oilfield

* Israeli troops raid Palestinian news agency for footage

* Tunisian parliament approves budget without new taxes

* POLL-Turkish cenbank seen holding rates steady after inflation eases from 15-year high

* Saipem servers suffer cyber attack in Middle East

* Turkey calls for justice for Khashoggi killing under international law

EGYPT

* Egypt’s urban inflation drops back within target range

* Ex-head of Egypt’s Customs Authority faces graft charges -prosecution office

* Egypt sells $1.1 bln in one-year dollar T-bills - Central Bank

* BUZZ-Egypt’s SODIC, Madinet gain after merger update

* BUZZ-Egypt’s El Sewedy rises after unit wins contract

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi energy minister says he discussed oil market with U.S. counterpart

* BRIEF-Almarai Board Proposes FY Dividend

* Saudi oil exports seen at 8.105 mln bpd in November - Petro-Logistics

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Qatar’s exit from OPEC “won’t affect production” - UAE energy minister

* Dubai’s ENOC Group plans 45 new service stations in Saudi Arabia

* UAE says to cut oil output by 2.5 pct in Jan vs Oct level

* Goldilocks fund acquires 18.32 percent stake in UAE’s Gulf Navigation

* UAE banks told to make credit checks on customers before issuing cheque books

* UAE’s ADNOC to cut Jan crude nominations following OPEC pullback

* Dubai airport’s October passenger traffic rises 2.1 pct

* MOVES-First Abu Dhabi Bank’s head of equities leaves

* Standard Chartered cuts jobs in UAE retail bank -sources

* ADNOC awards 4 pct interest in onshore concession to China’s Zhenhua Oil

QATAR

* Qatari envoy says Gaza airport was proposed, Israel unresponsive

* Qatar considers selling dollar bonds for benchmark purposes only

* Qatar Investment Authority has accelerated investments in technology - CEO

* Qatar’s economy “stronger than before”, central bank governor says

KUWAIT

* Kuwait cuts January crude official selling prices for Asia -sources

* Vietnam’s Nghi Son refinery begins commercial production

* Kuwait Petroleum Corp aims to produce 85,000 bpd of heavy crude by 2020/21- CEO speech

OMAN

* Oman sovereign fund eyes defensive sectors amid risks for global economy