MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 11

DUBAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drift as tariff deadline looms, pound eases on YouGov poll

* Oil prices wilt on surprise build-up in U.S. crude stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks ends winning streak before Aramco’s debut

* PRECIOUS-Gold stalls ahead of Fed policy statement, tariffs deadline

* Qatari PM attends Gulf summit but no mention of 2-1/2 year row

* U.S. grounds Saudi pilots, halts military training after base shooting

* SPECIAL REPORT-White House veterans helped Gulf monarchy build secret surveillance unit

* U.N. unable to verify that weapons used in Saudi oil attack were from Iran

* U.S. bars former Saudi diplomat in Turkey from entering U.S. over Khashoggi murder

* Saudi minister: important Lebanon finds way forward for stability, sovereignty

EGYPT

* Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rises to 3.6% in November

* Egypt GASC buys 355,000 tonnes of wheat in tender- traders

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi central bank ready for any Aramco-related liquidity squeeze

* Non-Saudi investors get 23% of Aramco IPO institutional tranche

* Saudi Aramco Sounds Out Investors On Fresh International IPO - WSJ

* Japan, Saudi Aramco extend Okinawa crude storage deal

* BRIEF-Saudi’s SAMA Sets Minimum Paid-Up Capital At 20 Mln Riyals For Microfinance Companies

* Saudi Aramco will exercise 15% greenshoe option in whole or part during first 30 days of trading

UAE

* Mubadala has invested $100 billion in U.S., eyes China - deputy CEO

* BRIEF-Reliance Industries and ADNOC To Explore Development Of Ethylene Dichloride Facility In Ruwais

* UAE-based Crescent Petroleum has invested over $3 bln in Iraq -CEO

* Dubai’s ENOC Signs Aviation Fuel Supply Agreement With Indian Oil Corp

QATAR

* Salam International Board On Dec 29 To Study Some Potential Investment Opportunities

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Al Mal Investment Q3 Loss Widens

OMAN

* Tethys Oil: November Share Of Production From Blocks 3&4 Onshore Oman Amounts To 401,527 Barrels Of Oil (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)