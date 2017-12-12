FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 12
December 12, 2017 / 5:00 AM / in 18 minutes

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares take breather, Brent breaks above $65

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi pulls back as Dar Al Arkan bubble bursts

* Brent crude jumps above $65 for 1st time since 2015 after North Sea pipeline outage

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up from near 5-mth low ahead of Fed meeting

* Putin, in Syria, says mission accomplished, orders partial Russian pull

* EU tells Netanyahu it rejects Trump’s Jerusalem move

* Turkey, Russia will meet to finalise S-400 defence deal in coming week

* Iran foreign minister defends missile programme, asks European support

* Turkish economy surges 11.1 percent in Q3, beats forecasts

* POLL-Turkey is expected to grow 10 pct in Q3, 6.1 pct in 2017

* More than 8 million Yemenis “a step away from famine” - U.N.

* Earthquake hits western Iran, where hundreds died last month

* Iran will treat jailed aid worker as Iranian citizen-foreign ministry

* Former Turkish investigator tells U.S. jury of uncovering bribe scheme

* Morocco announces auto industry deals worth $1.45 bln

* ICC reports Jordan to U.N. Security Council for not arresting Sudan’s Bashir

EGYPT

* Putin, Egypt’s Sisi discuss restart of flights, sign nuclear deal

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Jan. 21-31 shipment

* Average yields on Egyptian three and seven-year T-bonds fall

* Rosatom says planned Egypt nuclear plant to cost $21 bln

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Detained Saudi billionaire al-Sanea seeks to end debt dispute

* Saudi Arabia lifts cinema ban, directors and movie chains rejoice

* EDF wants to take part in Saudi nuclear plans - CEO

* Saudi sovereign fund plans cinema venture with AMC Entertainment * Saudi Arabia to release 2018 state budget on Dec. 19

* France set for first hard wheat shipment to Saudi Arabia

* Senior Saudi prince condemns Trump’s “opportunistic” Jerusalem move

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Almarai Board Proposes FY Dividend of 0.75 Riyal/Share

* Saudi Arabia plans to maintain oil exports in Jan at 6.9 mln bpd -industry source

* Saudi to announce launch of household allowance system on Tuesday -source

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* INTERVIEW-UAE economy to recover next year, little impact from VAT - IMF

* Emirates and flydubai resume operating some flights over Iraq

* UAE’s ADNOC proposes change to oil price mechanism

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala partners Softbank for 15 to 16 technology investments

* Abu Dhabi Financial Group aims to raise $200 mln in Etihad REIT listing

QATAR

* BUZZ-BAE Systems: takes off on Typhoon aircraft deal with Qatar

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini civil society group under pressure after Israel visit

* Bahrain says it will join BEPS framework to exit EU’s tax-haven blacklist

KUWAIT

* Kuwait replaces oil and finance ministers in cabinet reshuffle

* BRIEF-Warba Bank Signs $400 MLN Syndicated Murabaha Financing

OMAN

* BRIEF-Fitch Downgrades Oman To ‘BBB-', Outlook Negative

* BRIEF-Abengoa’s Consortium To Build Desalination Plant In Oman (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

