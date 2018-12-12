MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 12

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks run with Sino-US trade hopes; sterling hamstrung by politics
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks propel Egypt gain, Dubai recoups some losses
* Oil rises more than 1 pct on OPEC-led supply cuts, trade talk hopes
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds firm on easing rate hike expectations
* Iran confirms missile test in defiance of U.S.
* German exports to Iran soar ahead of U.S. sanctions
* Aoun intervenes to help form Lebanon government, avoid “catastrophe”
* Lebanon’s Aoun says Israeli anti-tunnel action no risk to peace
* Iraq seeks exemption from U.S. sanctions on Iran, PM says
* Yemeni prisoner swap will take weeks, Red Cross says
* UN proposes Yemen’s warring parties pull out of key port -sources
* Two missile launchers found in Yemen appear to be from Iran- U.N.
* Tunisia central bank holds key interest rate at 6.75 pct
* Egypt’s El Sewedy Electric to borrow $500 mln from African Export-Import Bank
* EXCLUSIVE-Trump says standing by Saudi crown prince despite pleas from Senate
* Saudi Aramco, ADNOC’s India refinery project delayed by 2 years
* Saudi banks close to deal with authorities on Islamic tax: sources
* Goldilocks Investment buys 29.5 pct stake in Dubai-listed Takaful Emarat
* Goldilocks fund buys 18.32 pct stake in Dubai-listed Gulf Navigation
* UAE’s yuan clearing centre clears $6.5 billion in transactions
* UAE’s Al Zorah project downsized in face of real estate slowdown
* UAE’s Emirates Steel refinances $650 million of debt with new loan, sukuk – sources
* Dubai’s Emaar launches business development operations in China
* Doha Bank to cut construction exposure, keep UAE branches -CEO (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)