MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 12

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks run with Sino-US trade hopes; sterling hamstrung by politics

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks propel Egypt gain, Dubai recoups some losses

* Oil rises more than 1 pct on OPEC-led supply cuts, trade talk hopes

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds firm on easing rate hike expectations

* Iran confirms missile test in defiance of U.S.

* German exports to Iran soar ahead of U.S. sanctions

* Aoun intervenes to help form Lebanon government, avoid “catastrophe”

* Lebanon’s Aoun says Israeli anti-tunnel action no risk to peace

* Iraq seeks exemption from U.S. sanctions on Iran, PM says

* Yemeni prisoner swap will take weeks, Red Cross says

* UN proposes Yemen’s warring parties pull out of key port -sources

* Two missile launchers found in Yemen appear to be from Iran- U.N.

* Tunisia central bank holds key interest rate at 6.75 pct

EGYPT

* Egypt’s El Sewedy Electric to borrow $500 mln from African Export-Import Bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Trump says standing by Saudi crown prince despite pleas from Senate

* Saudi Aramco, ADNOC’s India refinery project delayed by 2 years

* Saudi banks close to deal with authorities on Islamic tax: sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Goldilocks Investment buys 29.5 pct stake in Dubai-listed Takaful Emarat

* Goldilocks fund buys 18.32 pct stake in Dubai-listed Gulf Navigation

* UAE’s yuan clearing centre clears $6.5 billion in transactions

* UAE’s Al Zorah project downsized in face of real estate slowdown

* UAE’s Emirates Steel refinances $650 million of debt with new loan, sukuk – sources

* Dubai’s Emaar launches business development operations in China

QATAR

* Doha Bank to cut construction exposure, keep UAE branches -CEO (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)