MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 13

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Saudi Arabia to raise energy prices, pay cash to poorer citizens

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, Fed hike expectations underpin dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Oil prices help Gulf rise, Saudi petchems strong

* Oil recovers on big U.S. crude stock drawdown

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices nearly flat ahead of Fed meeting outcome

* U.S. Congress to let Iran deadline pass, leave decision to Trump

* Two dead in Gaza blast, Israeli military denies it carried out an attack

* Trump administration holds talks with airlines, keeps pressure on Gulf carriers

* U.S. wary of Putin’s declaration of military victory in Syria

EGYPT

* Moody’s affirms B3 local-currency deposit ratings of Egyptian banks, stable outlook maintained

* Egypt’s GASC says seeking soyoil, sunflower oil for arrival Feb. 1-15

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco lifts spending plans to $414 bln over next decade

* Saudi’s CMA Fines Company for Cooperative Insurance

* Saudi’s Dar Al Arkan plans Dubai project, weighs Morocco and Europe

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emaar Properties Board Approves Special Dividend from Emaar Development IPO Proceeds

* MEDIA-Abu Dhabi co enters fray for India’s Fortis

QATAR

* Qatar 2018 budget sees modest rise in spending, marginally smaller deficit

* LPC-International banks support QNB’s US$3 bln refi loan-sources

* Qatar sovereign fund backs LSE chairman in activist stand-off-source

OMAN

* Petrofac wins $800 million BP contract for Khazzan gas field in Oman (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)