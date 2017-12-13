MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 13

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudi Arabia to raise energy prices, pay cash to poorer citizens
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, Fed hike expectations underpin dollar
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Oil prices help Gulf rise, Saudi petchems strong
* Oil recovers on big U.S. crude stock drawdown
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices nearly flat ahead of Fed meeting outcome
* U.S. Congress to let Iran deadline pass, leave decision to Trump
* Two dead in Gaza blast, Israeli military denies it carried out an attack
* Trump administration holds talks with airlines, keeps pressure on Gulf carriers
* U.S. wary of Putin’s declaration of military victory in Syria
* Moody’s affirms B3 local-currency deposit ratings of Egyptian banks, stable outlook maintained
* Egypt’s GASC says seeking soyoil, sunflower oil for arrival Feb. 1-15
* Saudi Aramco lifts spending plans to $414 bln over next decade
* Saudi’s CMA Fines Company for Cooperative Insurance
* Saudi’s Dar Al Arkan plans Dubai project, weighs Morocco and Europe
* Emaar Properties Board Approves Special Dividend from Emaar Development IPO Proceeds
* MEDIA-Abu Dhabi co enters fray for India’s Fortis
* Qatar 2018 budget sees modest rise in spending, marginally smaller deficit
* LPC-International banks support QNB’s US$3 bln refi loan-sources
* Qatar sovereign fund backs LSE chairman in activist stand-off-source
* Petrofac wins $800 million BP contract for Khazzan gas field in Oman (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)