FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 13
Sections
Featured
Advocates ready legal fight with FCC on net neutrality
Technology
Advocates ready legal fight with FCC on net neutrality
Trump signs government ban on Kaspersky software
Cyber Risk
Trump signs government ban on Kaspersky software
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 13, 2017 / 4:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Saudi Arabia to raise energy prices, pay cash to poorer citizens

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, Fed hike expectations underpin dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Oil prices help Gulf rise, Saudi petchems strong

* Oil recovers on big U.S. crude stock drawdown

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices nearly flat ahead of Fed meeting outcome

* U.S. Congress to let Iran deadline pass, leave decision to Trump

* Two dead in Gaza blast, Israeli military denies it carried out an attack

* Trump administration holds talks with airlines, keeps pressure on Gulf carriers

* U.S. wary of Putin’s declaration of military victory in Syria

EGYPT

* Moody’s affirms B3 local-currency deposit ratings of Egyptian banks, stable outlook maintained

* Egypt’s GASC says seeking soyoil, sunflower oil for arrival Feb. 1-15

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco lifts spending plans to $414 bln over next decade

* Saudi’s CMA Fines Company for Cooperative Insurance

* Saudi’s Dar Al Arkan plans Dubai project, weighs Morocco and Europe

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emaar Properties Board Approves Special Dividend from Emaar Development IPO Proceeds

* MEDIA-Abu Dhabi co enters fray for India’s Fortis

QATAR

* Qatar 2018 budget sees modest rise in spending, marginally smaller deficit

* LPC-International banks support QNB’s US$3 bln refi loan-sources

* Qatar sovereign fund backs LSE chairman in activist stand-off-source

OMAN

* Petrofac wins $800 million BP contract for Khazzan gas field in Oman (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.