MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 13

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, sterling up on pause in Brexit, trade fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar’s leap lifts Dubai, banks boost Egypt
* Oil prices climb amid signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower, palladium hits record high
* U.S. wants U.N. to ban nuclear ballistic missile work by Iran
* Pentagon warns against unilateral military action in northeast Syria after Turkish announcement
* Pompeo says CIA still investigating killing of Khashoggi
* Yemen warring parties agree to reopen Sanaa airport, resume oil, gas exports
* Defying Trump, U.S. Senate advances measure to end support for Saudis in Yemen
* CNPC suspends investment in Iran’s South Pars after U.S. pressure - sources
* Turkey to sell foreign currency bonds to individual investors
* Lebanese leaders show new optimism on ending government deadlock
* OPEC offsets Iran oil loss, sees lower 2019 demand
* Russia’s Lukoil buys first Iraqi Kirkuk crude since flows resume
* Egypt’s GASC buys 180,000 T wheat in purchase tender
* Egypt wants World Bank, IMF to include informal sector in GDP
* House to hold hearings on Saudi Arabia next year -Engel
* BRIEF-Kuwait, Saudis Close To Oil-Field Pact After U.S. Brokers Deal - WSJ
* Saudi Arabia seeks new political bloc in strategic Red Sea region
* U.N. watchdog presses Saudi Arabia on alleged torture of activists
* Fitch says killing of Khashoggi unlikely to affect Saudi rating
* UAE, Saudi Arabia using fintech for cross-border settlements
* Emirate of Ajman plans debut international bond
* UAE interbank rates have dropped on good liquidity -c.bank
* Dubai Aerospace signs $535 mln revolving credit facility
* BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House Updates On Abraaj Water Divestment (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)