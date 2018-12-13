MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 13

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, sterling up on pause in Brexit, trade fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar’s leap lifts Dubai, banks boost Egypt

* Oil prices climb amid signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower, palladium hits record high

* U.S. wants U.N. to ban nuclear ballistic missile work by Iran

* Pentagon warns against unilateral military action in northeast Syria after Turkish announcement

* Pompeo says CIA still investigating killing of Khashoggi

* Yemen warring parties agree to reopen Sanaa airport, resume oil, gas exports

* Defying Trump, U.S. Senate advances measure to end support for Saudis in Yemen

* CNPC suspends investment in Iran’s South Pars after U.S. pressure - sources

* Turkey to sell foreign currency bonds to individual investors

* Lebanese leaders show new optimism on ending government deadlock

* OPEC offsets Iran oil loss, sees lower 2019 demand

* Russia’s Lukoil buys first Iraqi Kirkuk crude since flows resume

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC buys 180,000 T wheat in purchase tender

* Egypt wants World Bank, IMF to include informal sector in GDP

SAUDI ARABIA

* House to hold hearings on Saudi Arabia next year -Engel

* BRIEF-Kuwait, Saudis Close To Oil-Field Pact After U.S. Brokers Deal - WSJ

* Saudi Arabia seeks new political bloc in strategic Red Sea region

* U.N. watchdog presses Saudi Arabia on alleged torture of activists

* Fitch says killing of Khashoggi unlikely to affect Saudi rating

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE, Saudi Arabia using fintech for cross-border settlements

* Emirate of Ajman plans debut international bond

* UAE interbank rates have dropped on good liquidity -c.bank

* Dubai Aerospace signs $535 mln revolving credit facility

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House Updates On Abraaj Water Divestment (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)