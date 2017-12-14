FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 14
December 14, 2017 / 4:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge higher after Fed meeting; dollar, US yields sag

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar holds steady

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil prices help Gulf rise, Saudi petchems strong

* Oil rises on lower U.S. crude stocks, but growing output caps gains

* OPEC, allies look at plans for prolonged oil supply restraint

* OPEC sees balanced oil market by late 2018 as cuts erode glut

* Muslim leaders call on world to recognise East Jerusalem as Palestinian capital

* Kuwait stands alone in region as it keeps interest rate on hold despite Fed

* Putin must nudge Syria into U.N. peace deal, mediator says

* Syria to start offshore energy exploration in early 2019 -oil minister

* Russia’s Gazprom says signs memorandum on Iran LNG

* Lebanese army to get $120 mln in U.S. aid

* Russia ready to consider easing arms embargo for Libya -Ifx cites diplomat

* Algerian wheat purchase raises U.S. farmer hopes for exports

* Algeria’s ruling caste set on orderly succession, when the time comes

* Algeria’s Sonatrach plans closer ties with Total on energy projects

* Iraq seeking 50,000 tonnes of wheat in tender -government source

* At least 39 Yemenis dead in Saudi-led raid on police camp in Sanaa -official

EGYPT

* Egypt reaffirms acceptance of wheat imports with up to 0.05 pct ergot

* Supporters of Egypt presidential hopeful arrested, say security sources, family

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco to push ahead with market share, expansion strategy - CEO

* Saudi Aramco seeks IPO bookrunners, global coordinators -sources

* Saudi Arabia advisory council approves draft bankruptcy law

* Saudi King Salman says determined to confront corruption

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE non-oil growth to edge up to 3 pct this year, central bank says

* UAE says too early to talk about exit strategy from oil cuts

* Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Distribution shares open sharply up after first IPO in six years

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Dec. 11

* Bank of China in financing agreement with UAE industrial zone

* UAE, Saudi working on digital currency for cross-border deals

* Abu Dhabi-based fund to invest $2 bln in India technology

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum interested in investing in Iraq’s energy sector - oil ministry

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait trade surplus grows in Q3 but imports rise sharply (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
