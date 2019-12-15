MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 15

DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Shares gain, oil rises, but caution lingers on U.S.-China deal

* Oil nears 3-month high as trade hopes, UK election boost sentiment

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Aramco advances for second day; Saudi sharply lower

* PRECIOUS- Gold gains as lack of details on trade deal lifts demand

* Oil market set to stay oversupplied despite OPEC+ pact -IEA

* UPDATE 2-Turkey cuts rates 200 pts as aggressive easing cycle nears end

* REFILE-UPDATE 1-Malaysia PM suggests he could stay in office beyond 2020

* Iraqi KRG slightly delays payments to oil firms Genel, Gulf Keystone

* UPDATE 1-Wintershall to carry out Sirte exploration in Libya at own cost - NOC

* UPDATE 2-Turkish industrial output rises for second month in a row in October

* Turkey says state banks to lower rates to single digits by year end -TRT

* Erdogan says Istanbul canal project to go ahead despite mayor’s opposition

* UPDATE 1-Turkey, Russia ‘very close’ to second missile defence deal

* Fitch warns Lebanon likely to default as rating cut again

* Lebanon PM discusses possible technical assistance with World Bank, IMF -statement

* Lebanon dollar-bonds rally on IMF, World Bank support hopes

* UPDATE 3-Oil market to remain oversupplied despite deepening OPEC+ cuts -IEA

* Turkey says Tripoli government has not asked yet for troop deployment

* U.S. sent troops to Saudi Arabia on defensive basis -Mnuchin

* UPDATE 1-U.S. Mnuchin says trade deal with China to boost global economy

* UPDATE 3-Former Sudan president Bashir sentenced to two years in detention for corruption

SAUDI ARABIA

* UPDATE 6-Saudi Aramco hits Crown Prince’s $2 trillion goal despite valuation doubts

* Aramco shares closing price on Thursday put value slightly below $2 trln

* Saudis hail ‘fortune-telling’ prince for Aramco price prediction

* Saudi Arabia to launch multi-billion dollar transport projects in 2020 - minister

UAE

* Europe’s Wizz Air to launch Abu Dhabi carrier next year

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Al Aman Investment Board Approves Merger With Securities House

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Boubyan Petrochemical Sells Entire Shareholding In Saudi Aramco

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum CEO says on track to expand gas production to 110 mln T by 2024

* Qatar open to accepting all currencies in LNG trade - Emadi

* CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Qatar sees ‘small progress’ in resolving Gulf dispute, still believes in GCC

* BRIEF-Qatar Investment Authority, Volkswagen Sign ‘Project Qatar Mobility’

OMAN

* Sultan Qaboos returns to Oman after medical treatment in Belgium - ONA

* BRIEF-Bank Muscat Obtains Regulatory Approval For Fintech Investments

* BRIEF-Oman's Majan College University College Q1 Income Rises