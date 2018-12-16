MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 16

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global growth worry hits stocks, but U.S. data lifts dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Real estate boosts Dubai, Egypt; most Gulf markets rise

* Oil drops 2 pct on Wall St losses, weak China data

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips to one-week low as dollar bounces on strong data

* One of Khashoggi killers said ‘I know how to cut’ on audio, Erdogan says

* Fighting breaks out in Yemen’s Hodeidah after truce deal

* Libya’s National Oil against paying ‘ransom’ to reopen El Sharara field

* Lebanon finance minister urges new gov’t, reforms after Moody’s report

* Nobel laureate Murad to build hospital in her hometown in Iraq

* Police fire live rounds to disperse protest in Iraq’s Basra

* Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes -medics

* U.S.-backed Syrian forces close to seizing town from Islamic State -spokeswoman

* S.Korea imports no Iran oil in November despite sanctions waiver

* Saudi man pleads guilty in Oklahoma to lying about al Qaeda training

* Reuters Insider - U.S. Senate rebukes Saudi Arabia - and Trump

* U.S. Senate hands Trump historic rebuke on Saudi Arabia

EGYPT

* Reuters Insider - Egypt unveils “one of a kind” ancient tomb, expects more finds

* Egypt’s GASC seeking soyoil, sunflower oil for arrival Feb. 10-25

* Egypt 5-yr CDS rise to highest since August 2017 - Markit

* Egypt’s GASC buys 47,500 T of milled white rice in purchase tender

* Hundreds of Egyptian Christians protest at police killing

* INTERVIEW-Egypt’s Pharos Holding says it will launch microfinance services

* Egypt wants World Bank, IMF to quantify informal sector in GDP

* Egypt’s Hassan Allam Holding aims to float shares in H1 -sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia pledges Tunisia financial aid of about $830 mln

* Western tourists trickle into Saudi Arabia as it tries to open up

* BRIEF-Saudi Arabia Said To Target U.S. With Sharp Oil Export Cut - Bloomberg

* Saudi’s AHAB seeks creditor support for settlement under bankruptcy law

* BRIEF-Banque Saudi Fransi Receives SAMA Approval To Appoint Mazin Al Romeih As Chairman

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Air Berlin’s administrator sues Etihad for up to 2 bln euros

* Sharjah government to take stake in struggling Invest Bank

* Finablr’s UAE Exchange, Ripple to begin blockchain payments by Q1

* UAE, Saudi Arabia start work on fintech for cross-border settlements

* BRIEF-Dubai’s Marka Says Group CEO Benoit Lamonerle Resigns

* UAE minister welcomes ceasefire agreement for Yemen’s Hodeidah

* BRIEF-Emirates Takes Delivery Of Last Boeing 777-300ER Aircraft

* BUZZ-Dana Gas jumps on production increase

* BRIEF-Dubai’s Gulfa Shareholders To Decide Whether To Dissolve Firm

QATAR

* Qatar says Gulf Arab bloc needs reform to give it teeth

* Qatar’s private sector grew almost 6 pct in 2018 despite oil price volatility

* Soccer-Infantino says he has wide support for 48-team World Cup in Qatar

* Qatar 2019 budget projects small spending boost, return to surplus

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to allow foreign ownership in bank shares without caps-KUNA

* BRIEF-Kuwait Set To Sell 40 Pct Stake In North Sea Gas Infrastructure Assets To JPMorgan - FT

* Kuwait’s Equate amends terms of $2.9 bln in bank debt

* MEDIA-Kuwait’s Agility considers bond of up to $1 bln in 2019 - The National

OMAN

* Oman to cut oil output by 2 pct for 6 months

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain central bank publishes draft rules on digital assets