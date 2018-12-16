MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 16

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global growth worry hits stocks, but U.S. data lifts dollar
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Real estate boosts Dubai, Egypt; most Gulf markets rise
* Oil drops 2 pct on Wall St losses, weak China data
* PRECIOUS-Gold dips to one-week low as dollar bounces on strong data
* One of Khashoggi killers said ‘I know how to cut’ on audio, Erdogan says
* Fighting breaks out in Yemen’s Hodeidah after truce deal
* Libya’s National Oil against paying ‘ransom’ to reopen El Sharara field
* Lebanon finance minister urges new gov’t, reforms after Moody’s report
* Nobel laureate Murad to build hospital in her hometown in Iraq
* Police fire live rounds to disperse protest in Iraq’s Basra
* Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes -medics
* U.S.-backed Syrian forces close to seizing town from Islamic State -spokeswoman
* S.Korea imports no Iran oil in November despite sanctions waiver
* Saudi man pleads guilty in Oklahoma to lying about al Qaeda training
* Reuters Insider - U.S. Senate rebukes Saudi Arabia - and Trump
* U.S. Senate hands Trump historic rebuke on Saudi Arabia
* Reuters Insider - Egypt unveils “one of a kind” ancient tomb, expects more finds
* Egypt’s GASC seeking soyoil, sunflower oil for arrival Feb. 10-25
* Egypt 5-yr CDS rise to highest since August 2017 - Markit
* Egypt’s GASC buys 47,500 T of milled white rice in purchase tender
* Hundreds of Egyptian Christians protest at police killing
* INTERVIEW-Egypt’s Pharos Holding says it will launch microfinance services
* Egypt wants World Bank, IMF to quantify informal sector in GDP
* Egypt’s Hassan Allam Holding aims to float shares in H1 -sources
* Saudi Arabia pledges Tunisia financial aid of about $830 mln
* Western tourists trickle into Saudi Arabia as it tries to open up
* BRIEF-Saudi Arabia Said To Target U.S. With Sharp Oil Export Cut - Bloomberg
* Saudi’s AHAB seeks creditor support for settlement under bankruptcy law
* BRIEF-Banque Saudi Fransi Receives SAMA Approval To Appoint Mazin Al Romeih As Chairman
* Air Berlin’s administrator sues Etihad for up to 2 bln euros
* Sharjah government to take stake in struggling Invest Bank
* Finablr’s UAE Exchange, Ripple to begin blockchain payments by Q1
* UAE, Saudi Arabia start work on fintech for cross-border settlements
* BRIEF-Dubai’s Marka Says Group CEO Benoit Lamonerle Resigns
* UAE minister welcomes ceasefire agreement for Yemen’s Hodeidah
* BRIEF-Emirates Takes Delivery Of Last Boeing 777-300ER Aircraft
* BUZZ-Dana Gas jumps on production increase
* BRIEF-Dubai’s Gulfa Shareholders To Decide Whether To Dissolve Firm
* Qatar says Gulf Arab bloc needs reform to give it teeth
* Qatar’s private sector grew almost 6 pct in 2018 despite oil price volatility
* Soccer-Infantino says he has wide support for 48-team World Cup in Qatar
* Qatar 2019 budget projects small spending boost, return to surplus
* Kuwait to allow foreign ownership in bank shares without caps-KUNA
* BRIEF-Kuwait Set To Sell 40 Pct Stake In North Sea Gas Infrastructure Assets To JPMorgan - FT
* Kuwait’s Equate amends terms of $2.9 bln in bank debt
* MEDIA-Kuwait’s Agility considers bond of up to $1 bln in 2019 - The National
* Oman to cut oil output by 2 pct for 6 months
* Bahrain central bank publishes draft rules on digital assets
Reporting By Dubai newsroom