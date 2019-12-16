MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 16

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares up as ‘phase one’ trade deal boosts confidence
* Oil prices fall as investors seek clarity on U.S.-China trade deal
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Aramco gains aid Saudi; other Gulf bourses quiet
* PRECIOUS- Gold eases as interim U.S.-China deal lifts risk appetite
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Why didn’t Qatar support Saudi Aramco’s big deal?
* Clashes rock Beirut as security forces fire tear gas at protest
* Lebanon’s Hariri may be named PM but faces struggle to form government
* Netanyahu says Brazil committed to move embassy to Jerusalem in 2020
* Turkey could close Incirlik air base in face of U.S. threats -Erdogan
* Talks between Saudi Arabia and Qatar good for the region - Iran foreign minister
* Egypt c.bank expands financing for distressed tourism companies
* Egyptian Chemical Industries Says Operation At Nitric Acid Unit Started
* Egypt’s ICON Q3 Consol Loss Widens
* Egyptian Exchange Says 1.5 Mln Shares Of TMG Block Traded
* Acrowmisr For Metallic Scaffoldings And Frameworks Q3 Consol Profit Falls
* Saudi unemployment dips to 12% in Q3
* Al Moammar Information Systems Renews Facility Agreement With Arab National Bank
* Saudi’s Tawuniya Gets Health Insurance Contract From Tahakom Investments
* Middle East Specialized Cables Signs Agreement to Restructure Credit Facilities
* Aramco shares up 1.6% in third consecutive day of gains
* Aramco indicative share price up slightly to 37 riyals
* Saudi’s SISCO Updates On Unit’s MoU To Develop Jeddah Islamic Port
* Saudi’s Alinma Bank Board Proposes Capital Increase Through Bonus Share
* Saudi’s Mobily Signs 7.6 Bln Riyals Refinancing Murabaha Facility With Banks
* UAE’s Union Properties Appoints Khalifa Hasan Ali Saleh Al Hammadi As CEO
* uwait’s AQARAT Signs Contract To Buy Three Real Estate Assets In Kuwait
* Qatar open to accepting all currencies for trade - FinMin
* Oman’s Sahara Hospitality FY Income Rises
* National Bank Of Oman Board Resolves To Exit From Egypt
* Oman sells $1 bln stake in electricity company to Chinese buyer
* Oman’s Majan College University College Q1 Income Rises (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)