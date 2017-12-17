MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 17

DUBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares rise; U.S. yield curve hits flattest in decade

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region mixed, stimulus plan doesn’t buoy Saudi

* Oil hovers below 2-year highs with focus on U.S. output

* PRECIOUS-Gold heads to first weekly gain in 4 weeks after Fed rate hike

* U.N. council mulls call for U.S. Jerusalem decision to be withdrawn

* Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians, wound 160 in protests over Jerusalem

* EXCLUSIVE-China’s CNPC weighs taking over Iran project if Total leaves - sources

* Lebanon sets May date for first parliamentary vote in nearly a decade

* ANALYSIS-In Syria, Russia securing position as Assad presses war

* France cautious over U.S. “evidence” on Iran weaponry in Yemen

* Turkish unemployment rate steady at 10.6 percent in August-October

* Yemeni army pushes Houthis from outpost in southern Yemen

* Iraq plans oil pipeline network to cover all its territory

* Pence trip to Middle East overshadowed by Trump’s Jerusalem decision

* Turkish banker on trial denies helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions

* Top Iraqi Shi‘ite cleric says paramilitaries should be part of state security bodies

* Watchdog says Gulf rift taking toll on ordinary citizens

* Tunisia ready for “decisive action” on economy, IMF says

* Turkish central bank hikes top rate less than expected, lira weakens

* Sudan’s oil supply threatened due to dollar shortage

* BRIEF-Fitch Says Middle East North Africa Sovereign Outlook Negative On Political Risk, Slow Reform

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Zohr gas field to start production at 350 mln cubic feet/day

* Russia signs aviation safety agreement with Egypt in move to resume flights

* Egypt’s GASC buys 40,000 tonnes of soyoil and 16,500 tonnes of sunflower oil

* BRIEF-EFG Hermes Launches ‘valU’ for Installment Sale Services in Egypt

SAUDI ARABIA

* Palestinian billionaire Masri detained in Saudi Arabia - sources

* Trump officials brief Hill staff on Saudi reactors, enrichment a worry

* Saudis welcome UN report, U.S. stand on Iran’s missile supplies to Yemen’s Houthis - agency

* Arms supplied by U.S., Saudi ended up with Islamic State, researchers say

* INTERVIEW-Saudi’s Tayyar to expand online travel business into Egypt

* ANALYSIS-Saudi hopes purge will help push to join anti-illicit funding body

* U.S. Mideast peace plan not finalised, but efforts “serious”, says Saudi’s Jubeir

* Russia, Saudi Arabia sign atomic energy cooperation roadmap

* Saudi king approves $19 billion of economic stimulus steps

* FACTBOX-Saudi Arabia’s $19 bln private sector stimulus package

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Ma‘aden Signs 5-Year Extension, Amendment of Murabaha Revolver Loan

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Moody’s Affirms Government Of Sharjah’s A3 Rating

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi inflation edges down in Nov

QATAR

* EXCLUSIVE-Qatari dairy company battling Arab boycott to go public next year - sources

* TABLE-Qatar food prices surge, property prices sink in November

* Qatar raises repo rate by 25 bps after Fed’s hike

* BRIEF-Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance to Exit Insurance Market In Dubai

KUWAIT

* EXCLUSIVE-Aston Martin owners rev up for 2018 exit with Lazard hire

* Kuwait’s oil minister says premature to talk about exit strategy from supply cuts

* Kuwait stands alone in region as it keeps interest rate on hold despite Fed (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)