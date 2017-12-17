MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 17

DUBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares rise; U.S. yield curve hits flattest in decade
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region mixed, stimulus plan doesn’t buoy Saudi
* Oil hovers below 2-year highs with focus on U.S. output
* PRECIOUS-Gold heads to first weekly gain in 4 weeks after Fed rate hike
* U.N. council mulls call for U.S. Jerusalem decision to be withdrawn
* Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians, wound 160 in protests over Jerusalem
* EXCLUSIVE-China’s CNPC weighs taking over Iran project if Total leaves - sources
* Lebanon sets May date for first parliamentary vote in nearly a decade
* ANALYSIS-In Syria, Russia securing position as Assad presses war
* France cautious over U.S. “evidence” on Iran weaponry in Yemen
* Turkish unemployment rate steady at 10.6 percent in August-October
* Yemeni army pushes Houthis from outpost in southern Yemen
* Iraq plans oil pipeline network to cover all its territory
* Pence trip to Middle East overshadowed by Trump’s Jerusalem decision
* Turkish banker on trial denies helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions
* Top Iraqi Shi‘ite cleric says paramilitaries should be part of state security bodies
* Watchdog says Gulf rift taking toll on ordinary citizens
* Tunisia ready for “decisive action” on economy, IMF says
* Turkish central bank hikes top rate less than expected, lira weakens
* Sudan’s oil supply threatened due to dollar shortage
* BRIEF-Fitch Says Middle East North Africa Sovereign Outlook Negative On Political Risk, Slow Reform
* Egypt’s Zohr gas field to start production at 350 mln cubic feet/day
* Russia signs aviation safety agreement with Egypt in move to resume flights
* Egypt’s GASC buys 40,000 tonnes of soyoil and 16,500 tonnes of sunflower oil
* BRIEF-EFG Hermes Launches ‘valU’ for Installment Sale Services in Egypt
* Palestinian billionaire Masri detained in Saudi Arabia - sources
* Trump officials brief Hill staff on Saudi reactors, enrichment a worry
* Saudis welcome UN report, U.S. stand on Iran’s missile supplies to Yemen’s Houthis - agency
* Arms supplied by U.S., Saudi ended up with Islamic State, researchers say
* INTERVIEW-Saudi’s Tayyar to expand online travel business into Egypt
* ANALYSIS-Saudi hopes purge will help push to join anti-illicit funding body
* U.S. Mideast peace plan not finalised, but efforts “serious”, says Saudi’s Jubeir
* Russia, Saudi Arabia sign atomic energy cooperation roadmap
* Saudi king approves $19 billion of economic stimulus steps
* FACTBOX-Saudi Arabia’s $19 bln private sector stimulus package
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Ma‘aden Signs 5-Year Extension, Amendment of Murabaha Revolver Loan
* BRIEF-Moody’s Affirms Government Of Sharjah’s A3 Rating
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi inflation edges down in Nov
* EXCLUSIVE-Qatari dairy company battling Arab boycott to go public next year - sources
* TABLE-Qatar food prices surge, property prices sink in November
* Qatar raises repo rate by 25 bps after Fed’s hike
* BRIEF-Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance to Exit Insurance Market In Dubai
* EXCLUSIVE-Aston Martin owners rev up for 2018 exit with Lazard hire
* Kuwait’s oil minister says premature to talk about exit strategy from supply cuts
* Kuwait stands alone in region as it keeps interest rate on hold despite Fed (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)