MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 17

DUBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hobbled by mounting risks to global growth
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar gains on QAMCO debut, most Gulf markets fall
* Brent crude dips on global economy worries, U.S. oil prices steady
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge down as firm dollar weighs
* EXPLAINER-Is Yemen finally on the road to peace?
* Yemen warring parties say port city ceasefire starts on Tuesday
* Turkey would consider working with Assad if he won a democratic Syrian election
* Sudan’s president is first Arab leader to visit Syria since crisis
* Afghan Taliban say will meet U.S. officials in UAE on Monday
* Saudi Arabia rejects US Senate position on Khashoggi -statement
* Canada is looking for a way out of big Saudi arms deal, says PM
* Saudi telecom operators agree annual royalty fees
* UAE central bank says to support Invest Bank with all available liquidity facilities
* UAE president orders reshuffle of central bank’s board of directors, governor to remain
* Qatar considering increasing its stake in Deutsche Bank -Handelsblatt
* Qatar Petroleum to invest $20 bln in U.S. in major expansion
* Shares of Qatar Aluminium surge above IPO price on debut
* Kuwait’s National Petroleum studies new oil refinery - oil ministry
* Oman signs exploration agreements with Occidental Petroleum
* Bahrain foreign minister defends Australia’s decision on Jerusalem (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)