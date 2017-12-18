MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 18

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise amid US tax cut hopes; pound struggles

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region edges up, building-related shares boost Saudi before budget

* Oil markets little changed on lack of price drivers

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge down amid firmer dollar, equities

* U.N. to vote Monday on call for U.S. Jerusalem decision to be withdrawn

* Palestinian protesters set fire to placards of U.S. vice president in Bethlehem

* Macron sees February end to fight against Islamic State in Syria

* Iran tells France’s Macron not to “blindly follow” Trump

* Iran airs “confessions” of researcher facing death for spying

* Erdogan says Turkey aims to open embassy in East Jerusalem

* East Libyan commander Haftar says will listen to will of “free Libyan people”

* Gunmen assassinate mayor of Libya’s biggest port city

* Christmas market opens in Algerian capital

EGYPT

* Pioneers Holding to list 40 pct of Rooya stake on Egypt bourse - CEO

* Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves enough to meet consumption till mid-April - ministry

* Egypt seeks proposals for dollar bond issues - banking sources

* Initial Zohr output raises Egypt’s natural gas production to 5.5 bln cubic feet daily-minister

* Saudi Aramco has supplied 1 mln barrels of crude to Egyptian refineries in Nov, Dec-minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Palestinian billionaire Masri released by Saudis; says they “gave him all respect”

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s financial market launches regulated short-selling

* Emirates Global Aluminium in deal with Vietnam for alumina supply (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)