MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 18

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slide as global growth worries deepen
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks drive Egypt gain, petrochemicals boost Saudi nL3N1YM3S9]
* Oil prices fall for third straight session amid supply glut worries
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady in run-up to Fed meeting
* Middle East Crude-Light grades trade in discounts
* Saudi Arabia denounces U.S. Senate resolutions on Khashoggi, Yemen
* General Dynamics warns Canada: Canceling Saudi deal would cost billions
* Erdogan says Trump positive on Turkish military plan to push east in Syria
* Saudi’s Falih discusses joint refining projects with India’s Reliance
* Sahara Petrochemical Buys 24 Mln Shares In Khair Inorganic Chemical Industries
* EXCLUSIVE-Dubai’s DP World seeks to quash India antitrust probe over Mumbai port-court filing
* MIDEAST DEBT-UAE lenders unshaken by troubles at Sharjah’s Invest Bank
* Dubai’s DAE Enters Agreement To Sell Portfolio Of 18 Aircraft
* Careem launches delivery service, expects to close funding round soon
* UAE energy minister says oil market is correcting
* Telecom Egypt Board Approves Budget For Fiscal Year 2019
* Qatar Financial Centre denies Handelsblatt report on Deutsche Bank investment
* Soccer-Qatar won’t decide on 48-team World Cup until it’s seen FIFA study
* Qatar sells Feb al-Shaheen crude at higher premiums
* Kuwaiti oil minister’s resignation accepted - Al-Anbaa newspaper
* Petrofac Wins $115 Mln Contract With Petroleum Development Oman
Reporting By Dubai newsroom