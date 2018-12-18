MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 18

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slide as global growth worries deepen

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks drive Egypt gain, petrochemicals boost Saudi nL3N1YM3S9]

* Oil prices fall for third straight session amid supply glut worries

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady in run-up to Fed meeting

* Middle East Crude-Light grades trade in discounts

* Saudi Arabia denounces U.S. Senate resolutions on Khashoggi, Yemen

* General Dynamics warns Canada: Canceling Saudi deal would cost billions

* Erdogan says Trump positive on Turkish military plan to push east in Syria

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Falih discusses joint refining projects with India’s Reliance

* Sahara Petrochemical Buys 24 Mln Shares In Khair Inorganic Chemical Industries

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* EXCLUSIVE-Dubai’s DP World seeks to quash India antitrust probe over Mumbai port-court filing

* MIDEAST DEBT-UAE lenders unshaken by troubles at Sharjah’s Invest Bank

* Dubai’s DAE Enters Agreement To Sell Portfolio Of 18 Aircraft

* Careem launches delivery service, expects to close funding round soon

* UAE energy minister says oil market is correcting

EGYPT

* Telecom Egypt Board Approves Budget For Fiscal Year 2019

QATAR

* Qatar Financial Centre denies Handelsblatt report on Deutsche Bank investment

* Soccer-Qatar won’t decide on 48-team World Cup until it’s seen FIFA study

* Qatar sells Feb al-Shaheen crude at higher premiums

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti oil minister’s resignation accepted - Al-Anbaa newspaper

OMAN

* Petrofac Wins $115 Mln Contract With Petroleum Development Oman