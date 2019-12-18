MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 18

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares eke out another peak, pound fears Brexit redux

* Oil dips after U.S. stock build, but demand hopes support

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar biggest gainer as major Gulf markets rise

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as trade deal doubts offset positive U.S. data

* Palestinians eye long-delayed election, ask Israel to allow Jerusalem voting

* Iran’s Rouhani to visit Japan amid heightened tensions with U.S.

* U.N. Security Council set for showdown over Syria cross-border aid deliveries

* Morocco holds benchmark interest rate steady at 2.25%

* Israeli court temporarily halts Leviathan gas field’s trial operations

EGYPT

* Giant solar park in the desert jump starts Egypt’s renewables push

* Egyptian pound breaks through 16 per dollar, first time since Feb 2017

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia, UAE swayed Russia for OPEC+ cuts at Abu Dhabi F1 race

* BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Completes Acquisition of 17% Stake In South Korean Hyundai Oilbank

* Aramco shares dip slightly ahead of MSCI inclusion

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s NMC Health tanks as Muddy Waters takes short position

* Wizz Air seeks Middle East growth with new Abu Dhabi airline

QATAR

* Qatar foreign minister says early talks with Saudi Arabia have broken stalemate

KUWAIT

* Kuwait appoints new cabinet after parliament tension