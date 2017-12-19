MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 19

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up on U.S. tax-reform optimism, dollar treads water
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi cement shares surge on eve of 2018 state budget
* Oil range-bound as disruptions offset by rising U.S. output
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady; investors eye U.S. tax bill movements
* India’s muted response to Trump’s Jerusalem move stokes Arab unease
* Pence delays trip to Egypt, Israel because of U.S. tax vote
* Turkey says regrets to see veto of UN resolution on Jerusalem
* Iran economy’s recovery strengthening but bank reform is urgent, IMF says
* Iran’s SLAL tenders to buy 180,000 T corn- trade
* Kurdish authorities say Iraq forces preparing fresh attack; Iraq denies
* Kurdish protesters set fire to party offices in northern Iraq
* Iraq to use drones to protect oil pipelines from 2018
* Germany ties Iraq aid to peaceful resolution of conflict with Kurds
* Syria’s Assad calls U.S.-backed militias “traitors”
* Russia to help Syria rebuild energy facilities - Russian Deputy PM
* Lebanon detains Uber driver suspected of murdering British embassy worker - security official
* Production at Libya’s El Feel oilfield back to normal after power outage- source
* Tunisia expects surge in olive oil production in fillip to battered economy
* Yemen air strike kills 8 women, 2 children, say residents
* Egypt to allow companies to export gas in five years
* Average yields fell on Egypt’s five- and 10-year T-bonds
* Saudi fiscal deficit fell to 8.9 pct of GDP this year -finance ministry official
* Saudi 2018 budget to focus on development, investment -finance ministry
* Saudi Aramco hires Citi to lead $2 bln UK-backed loan – sources
* UAE’s Dana Gas says appeal against BlackRock joining sukuk trial
* MEDIA-National Bank of Kuwait plans Saudi Arabia, Egypt expansion- Bloomberg (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)