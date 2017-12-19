FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Earnings Season
December 19, 2017 / 3:11 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up on U.S. tax-reform optimism, dollar treads water

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi cement shares surge on eve of 2018 state budget

* Oil range-bound as disruptions offset by rising U.S. output

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady; investors eye U.S. tax bill movements

* India’s muted response to Trump’s Jerusalem move stokes Arab unease

* Pence delays trip to Egypt, Israel because of U.S. tax vote

* Turkey says regrets to see veto of UN resolution on Jerusalem

* Iran economy’s recovery strengthening but bank reform is urgent, IMF says

* Iran’s SLAL tenders to buy 180,000 T corn- trade

* Kurdish authorities say Iraq forces preparing fresh attack; Iraq denies

* Kurdish protesters set fire to party offices in northern Iraq

* Iraq to use drones to protect oil pipelines from 2018

* Germany ties Iraq aid to peaceful resolution of conflict with Kurds

* Syria’s Assad calls U.S.-backed militias “traitors”

* Russia to help Syria rebuild energy facilities - Russian Deputy PM

* Lebanon detains Uber driver suspected of murdering British embassy worker - security official

* Production at Libya’s El Feel oilfield back to normal after power outage- source

* Tunisia expects surge in olive oil production in fillip to battered economy

* Yemen air strike kills 8 women, 2 children, say residents

EGYPT

* Egypt to allow companies to export gas in five years

* Average yields fell on Egypt’s five- and 10-year T-bonds

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi fiscal deficit fell to 8.9 pct of GDP this year -finance ministry official

* Saudi 2018 budget to focus on development, investment -finance ministry

* Saudi Aramco hires Citi to lead $2 bln UK-backed loan – sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Dana Gas says appeal against BlackRock joining sukuk trial

KUWAIT

* MEDIA-National Bank of Kuwait plans Saudi Arabia, Egypt expansion- Bloomberg (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.