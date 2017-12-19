MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 19

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up on U.S. tax-reform optimism, dollar treads water

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi cement shares surge on eve of 2018 state budget

* Oil range-bound as disruptions offset by rising U.S. output

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady; investors eye U.S. tax bill movements

* India’s muted response to Trump’s Jerusalem move stokes Arab unease

* Pence delays trip to Egypt, Israel because of U.S. tax vote

* Turkey says regrets to see veto of UN resolution on Jerusalem

* Iran economy’s recovery strengthening but bank reform is urgent, IMF says

* Iran’s SLAL tenders to buy 180,000 T corn- trade

* Kurdish authorities say Iraq forces preparing fresh attack; Iraq denies

* Kurdish protesters set fire to party offices in northern Iraq

* Iraq to use drones to protect oil pipelines from 2018

* Germany ties Iraq aid to peaceful resolution of conflict with Kurds

* Syria’s Assad calls U.S.-backed militias “traitors”

* Russia to help Syria rebuild energy facilities - Russian Deputy PM

* Lebanon detains Uber driver suspected of murdering British embassy worker - security official

* Production at Libya’s El Feel oilfield back to normal after power outage- source

* Tunisia expects surge in olive oil production in fillip to battered economy

* Yemen air strike kills 8 women, 2 children, say residents

EGYPT

* Egypt to allow companies to export gas in five years

* Average yields fell on Egypt’s five- and 10-year T-bonds

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi fiscal deficit fell to 8.9 pct of GDP this year -finance ministry official

* Saudi 2018 budget to focus on development, investment -finance ministry

* Saudi Aramco hires Citi to lead $2 bln UK-backed loan – sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Dana Gas says appeal against BlackRock joining sukuk trial

KUWAIT

* MEDIA-National Bank of Kuwait plans Saudi Arabia, Egypt expansion- Bloomberg (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)