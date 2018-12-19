MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 19

DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia tenses for Fed call, oil slide boosts bonds

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf indexes fall on weak oil prices, real estate dampens Dubai

* U.S. oil prices climb after tumble, but oversupply worries drag

* PRECIOUS-Gold pulls back from 5-month top, investors await Fed outlook

* Saudi 2019 budget boosts spending in bid to spur sluggish economy

* U.S. Middle East peace plan to take advantage of technology -Haley

* U.S. State Department clears $3.5 bln sale of Patriot missiles to Turkey

* Lebanon set to get new national unity government in days - politicians

* Russia, Iran, Turkey back new Syria constitution body but fail to agree makeup

* Libya’s NOC declares force majeure on El Sharara oilfield

* Iraq’s parliament confirms cabinet ministers, but divisions remain

* Blasts heard in Yemen’s main port city on first day of truce - residents

EGYPT

* BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange Executes Purchase Offer By Orascom Investment On Sarwa Capital Shares

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi 2019 budget boosts spending in bid to spur sluggish economy

* Saudi collected more than 50 bln riyals in 2018 from Ritz settlements - min

* Saudi Aramco, Saudi Information Technology Company to form venture to invest in tech sector

* BRIEF-Jabal Omar Development Intends To Issue Domestic Sukuk

* Saudi king keeps cost-of-living allowances ahead of budget announcement

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ANALYSIS-Builders bruised by Dubai’s real estate market woes

* Borouge begins construction of 5th UAE polypropylene unit -statement

* MOVES-UAE’s FAB Securities cuts eight staff -sources

* ADNOC, Cepsa award engineering contract to Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas

* BRIEF-Dubai Investments Says DIPDC Considering Refinancing Sukuk

* UAE’s Utico plans stock market listing, hires ENBD Capital

* UAE’s Mubadala, EGA & Dubal Holding to develop water & power plant in Dubai

QATAR

* WTO to investigate Qatari allegations of Saudi piracy

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Petroleum Corp to appoint new board, CEO -newspaper

* BRIEF-Burgan Bank Obtains Central Bank Approval For Up To 150 Mln Dinars Bonds Issue

OMAN

* Fitch downgrades Oman debt to junk status

* Oman seeks international partners to develop Habhab oilfield- Oman Observer (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)