MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 19

DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia tenses for Fed call, oil slide boosts bonds
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf indexes fall on weak oil prices, real estate dampens Dubai
* U.S. oil prices climb after tumble, but oversupply worries drag
* PRECIOUS-Gold pulls back from 5-month top, investors await Fed outlook
* Saudi 2019 budget boosts spending in bid to spur sluggish economy
* U.S. Middle East peace plan to take advantage of technology -Haley
* U.S. State Department clears $3.5 bln sale of Patriot missiles to Turkey
* Lebanon set to get new national unity government in days - politicians
* Russia, Iran, Turkey back new Syria constitution body but fail to agree makeup
* Libya’s NOC declares force majeure on El Sharara oilfield
* Iraq’s parliament confirms cabinet ministers, but divisions remain
* Blasts heard in Yemen’s main port city on first day of truce - residents
* BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange Executes Purchase Offer By Orascom Investment On Sarwa Capital Shares
* Saudi collected more than 50 bln riyals in 2018 from Ritz settlements - min
* Saudi Aramco, Saudi Information Technology Company to form venture to invest in tech sector
* BRIEF-Jabal Omar Development Intends To Issue Domestic Sukuk
* Saudi king keeps cost-of-living allowances ahead of budget announcement
* ANALYSIS-Builders bruised by Dubai’s real estate market woes
* Borouge begins construction of 5th UAE polypropylene unit -statement
* MOVES-UAE’s FAB Securities cuts eight staff -sources
* ADNOC, Cepsa award engineering contract to Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas
* BRIEF-Dubai Investments Says DIPDC Considering Refinancing Sukuk
* UAE’s Utico plans stock market listing, hires ENBD Capital
* UAE’s Mubadala, EGA & Dubal Holding to develop water & power plant in Dubai
* WTO to investigate Qatari allegations of Saudi piracy
* Kuwait Petroleum Corp to appoint new board, CEO -newspaper
* BRIEF-Burgan Bank Obtains Central Bank Approval For Up To 150 Mln Dinars Bonds Issue
* Fitch downgrades Oman debt to junk status
* Oman seeks international partners to develop Habhab oilfield- Oman Observer (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)