MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 19

DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease from highs, reaction to impeachment muted
* Oil prices surf near 3-month highs after U.S. crude inventories fall
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials elevate most of Gulf, Egypt up again
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as U.S. House votes to impeach Trump
* Lebanon’s Hariri says he will not be PM again
* Erdogan says Turkey to boost cooperation with Libya -NTV
* Yemen’s Aden refinery seeks 210,000 tonnes of oil products -SABA
* Egypt’s sovereign fund to revamp historic area under citadel
* Egypt’s wheat inspectors to resume cargo checks at origin ports
* Saudi Arabia’s crude exports rise 5.8% in October -JODI
* Saudi Arabia, Pakistan snub Malaysia’s Muslim summit
* Aramco shares slip on day of MSCI, Tadawul inclusion
* Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund launches fund of funds company
* BRIEF-Saudi’s SAMA Says Banks Should Not Compromise Any Amount Of Cost Of Living Allowance
* BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange
* BRIEF-Etihad Rail Awards AED 4.6 Billion Contract For Package D
* Dubai Islamic Bank shareholders approve Noor Bank acquisition
* BRIEF-Emirates Global Aluminium Appoints Abdulnasser Bin Kalban AS CEO
* Qatar says its Gaza aid to continue through March 2020 at least
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom