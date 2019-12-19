MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 19

DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease from highs, reaction to impeachment muted

* Oil prices surf near 3-month highs after U.S. crude inventories fall

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials elevate most of Gulf, Egypt up again

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as U.S. House votes to impeach Trump

* Lebanon’s Hariri says he will not be PM again

* Erdogan says Turkey to boost cooperation with Libya -NTV

* Yemen’s Aden refinery seeks 210,000 tonnes of oil products -SABA

EGYPT

* Egypt’s sovereign fund to revamp historic area under citadel

* Egypt’s wheat inspectors to resume cargo checks at origin ports

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia’s crude exports rise 5.8% in October -JODI

* Saudi Arabia, Pakistan snub Malaysia’s Muslim summit

* Aramco shares slip on day of MSCI, Tadawul inclusion

* Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund launches fund of funds company

* BRIEF-Saudi’s SAMA Says Banks Should Not Compromise Any Amount Of Cost Of Living Allowance

* BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Etihad Rail Awards AED 4.6 Billion Contract For Package D

* Dubai Islamic Bank shareholders approve Noor Bank acquisition

* BRIEF-Emirates Global Aluminium Appoints Abdulnasser Bin Kalban AS CEO

QATAR

* Qatar says its Gaza aid to continue through March 2020 at least