MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 20

DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as investors await US tax reforms, dollar steadies
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar leaps, Saudi barely changed before state budget
* Oil edges up on North Sea pipeline outage, lower US crude stocks
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices little changed as dollar holds steady on tax bill hopes
* UPDATE 1-Latest Houthi missile ‘bears hallmarks’ of Iran arms attacks -U.S.
* UPDATE 6-Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile fired toward Riyadh; no reported casualties
* Trump, UK’s May talk Middle East peace -White House
* UPDATE 1-Egypt air base attack kills officer in North Sinai - military statement
* Houthis say missile attack is new chapter in conflict with Saudis
* Saudi-led air strikes kill 136 civilians in Yemen - UN
* UPDATE 2-Macron rebuffs Assad accusations that France sponsors terrorism
* As Syrian couples say “I do,” Lebanon says “No, not quite”
* Egyptian Exchange Says Al Baraka Bank Egypt Applies for Listing of Issued Capital Increase
* Egypt’s Heliopolis Sells Entire First Phase of Joint Project With Sodic For EGP 1.8 BLN
* Egyptian Gulf Bank Sees FY 2018 Profit EGP 575 Million
* INTERVIEW-Saudi finance minister says drawdown of foreign assets to slow further
* Saudi finance minister says drawdown of foreign assets to slow further
* UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia considers creating privatisation fund -economy minister
* UPDATE 1-Saudis boost spending, slow austerity drive in 2018 budget
* Saudi central bank chief says no plans to change exchange rate policy
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia releases record 2018 state budget
* UPDATE 3-Palestinian billionaire Masri back in Jordan after release in S.Arabia -family source
* Saudi crown prince says 2018 budget success despite low oil price
* Saudi king says 2018 state budget to be kingdom’s largest
* Saudi’s SABIC Board Proposes H2 Dividend Of 2.2 Riyals/Share
* Saudi Advanced Industries Unit Signs 1 BLN Riyals Refinancing Agreement
* Advanced Petrochemical Extends Agreement Duration for Supply Of Propylene
* UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi’s Etihad ending flights to Iran, Uganda next year
* TABLE-Housing costs push Dubai y/y inflation down to 1.0 pct in November
* UAE’s NMC Healthcare plans $800 mln in investments from 2018
* MOVES-David Mann appointed Standard Chartered’s chief economist
* Aldar Properties Board Accepts Resignation Of Paul Warren As Chief Strategy Officer
* INTERVIEW -Gulf boycott boosts Qatar as wealth comes home
* UPDATE 1-Qatar central bank says investigating effort to manipulate riyal -
* TABLE-Oman budget deficit narrows by a third in first 10 months
* Bahrain’s Investcorp Agrees to sell CEME Group For €285 MLN
* Bahrain’s GFH Acquires Two Properties In Chicago (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)