MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 20

DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as investors await US tax reforms, dollar steadies

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar leaps, Saudi barely changed before state budget

* Oil edges up on North Sea pipeline outage, lower US crude stocks

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices little changed as dollar holds steady on tax bill hopes

* UPDATE 1-Latest Houthi missile ‘bears hallmarks’ of Iran arms attacks -U.S.

* UPDATE 6-Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile fired toward Riyadh; no reported casualties

* Trump, UK’s May talk Middle East peace -White House

* UPDATE 1-Egypt air base attack kills officer in North Sinai - military statement

* Houthis say missile attack is new chapter in conflict with Saudis

* Saudi-led air strikes kill 136 civilians in Yemen - UN

* UPDATE 2-Macron rebuffs Assad accusations that France sponsors terrorism

* As Syrian couples say “I do,” Lebanon says “No, not quite”

EGYPT

* Egyptian Exchange Says Al Baraka Bank Egypt Applies for Listing of Issued Capital Increase

* Egypt’s Heliopolis Sells Entire First Phase of Joint Project With Sodic For EGP 1.8 BLN

* Egyptian Gulf Bank Sees FY 2018 Profit EGP 575 Million

SAUDI ARABIA

* INTERVIEW-Saudi finance minister says drawdown of foreign assets to slow further

* Saudi finance minister says drawdown of foreign assets to slow further

* UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia considers creating privatisation fund -economy minister

* UPDATE 1-Saudis boost spending, slow austerity drive in 2018 budget

* Saudi central bank chief says no plans to change exchange rate policy

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia releases record 2018 state budget

* UPDATE 3-Palestinian billionaire Masri back in Jordan after release in S.Arabia -family source

* Saudi crown prince says 2018 budget success despite low oil price

* Saudi king says 2018 state budget to be kingdom’s largest

* Saudi’s SABIC Board Proposes H2 Dividend Of 2.2 Riyals/Share

* Saudi Advanced Industries Unit Signs 1 BLN Riyals Refinancing Agreement

* Advanced Petrochemical Extends Agreement Duration for Supply Of Propylene

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi’s Etihad ending flights to Iran, Uganda next year

* TABLE-Housing costs push Dubai y/y inflation down to 1.0 pct in November

* UAE’s NMC Healthcare plans $800 mln in investments from 2018

* MOVES-David Mann appointed Standard Chartered’s chief economist

* Aldar Properties Board Accepts Resignation Of Paul Warren As Chief Strategy Officer

QATAR

* INTERVIEW -Gulf boycott boosts Qatar as wealth comes home

* UPDATE 1-Qatar central bank says investigating effort to manipulate riyal -

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman budget deficit narrows by a third in first 10 months

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Investcorp Agrees to sell CEME Group For €285 MLN

* Bahrain’s GFH Acquires Two Properties In Chicago (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)