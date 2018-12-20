MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 20

DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide as Fed’s 2019 rates guidance disappoints
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil prices, budget weigh on Saudi while banks bolster Dubai
* Oil prices resume fall, shed most of their gains from last session
* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies, Fed signals ‘some’ rate hikes for 2019
* Trump starts withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria, claims victory
* As U.N. mulls how to back Yemen truce, U.S. wants to call out Iran
* El Sharara oilfield to reopen, Libyan government says
* Lebanon’s finance minister to stay as cabinet edges closer -sources
* Iraq in deal with Schlumberger to drill 40 wells in Majnoon oilfield
* Explosions rock Yemen’s main port for second day after truce
* Franklin Templeton grabs more Gulf corporate debt after downturn
* Kremlin presses on with Turkey missile contract despite possible U.S. arms deal
* Egypt buys 32,550 T soyoil in tender, passes on sunflower oil
* U.S. lawmakers seek oversight over any Saudi nuclear power deal
* INTERVIEW-Saudi “comfortable” with oil prices, still seeks 2023 balanced budget-finmin
* Saudi central bank raises repo, reverse repo rates 25 bps
* Saudi corruption settlements will net “not significantly less” than $13 bln in 2019 -minister
* Little room to manoeuvre as Saudi slows drive to cut deficit
* Saudi energy minister expects oil stocks to fall by end of first quarter
* Saudi starts work with SoftBank on 200 gigawatt solar plan-min
* Saudi may issue bonds in currencies other than dollar, finance minister says
* Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia more than doubled in 2018 -minister
* UAE central bank raises interest rates 25 bps
* ADNOC picks OMV as partner for Ghasha project in Abu Dhabi
* BUZZ-Qatar Aluminium jumps on FTSE Russell index inclusion
* Kuwait central bank decides to keep discount rate unchanged
* BRIEF-Kuwait Energy Updates On EGM Results Regarding Acquisition Of Co By United Energy Group
* Kuwait court paves way for convicted lawmakers to lose seats
* Kuwait’s Agility in talks with banks to raise around $800 mln -CEO
* Bahrain central bank raises rates by 25 bps
* BRIEF-Bank Sohar EGM Approves 100 Mln Rials Bonds Issue (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)