MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 20

DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide as Fed’s 2019 rates guidance disappoints

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil prices, budget weigh on Saudi while banks bolster Dubai

* Oil prices resume fall, shed most of their gains from last session

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies, Fed signals ‘some’ rate hikes for 2019

* Trump starts withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria, claims victory

* As U.N. mulls how to back Yemen truce, U.S. wants to call out Iran

* El Sharara oilfield to reopen, Libyan government says

* Lebanon’s finance minister to stay as cabinet edges closer -sources

* Iraq in deal with Schlumberger to drill 40 wells in Majnoon oilfield

* Explosions rock Yemen’s main port for second day after truce

* Franklin Templeton grabs more Gulf corporate debt after downturn

* Kremlin presses on with Turkey missile contract despite possible U.S. arms deal

EGYPT

* Egypt buys 32,550 T soyoil in tender, passes on sunflower oil

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. lawmakers seek oversight over any Saudi nuclear power deal

* INTERVIEW-Saudi “comfortable” with oil prices, still seeks 2023 balanced budget-finmin

* Saudi central bank raises repo, reverse repo rates 25 bps

* Saudi corruption settlements will net “not significantly less” than $13 bln in 2019 -minister

* Little room to manoeuvre as Saudi slows drive to cut deficit

* Saudi energy minister expects oil stocks to fall by end of first quarter

* Saudi starts work with SoftBank on 200 gigawatt solar plan-min

* Saudi may issue bonds in currencies other than dollar, finance minister says

* Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia more than doubled in 2018 -minister

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE central bank raises interest rates 25 bps

* ADNOC picks OMV as partner for Ghasha project in Abu Dhabi

QATAR

* BUZZ-Qatar Aluminium jumps on FTSE Russell index inclusion

KUWAIT

* Kuwait central bank decides to keep discount rate unchanged

* BRIEF-Kuwait Energy Updates On EGM Results Regarding Acquisition Of Co By United Energy Group

* Kuwait court paves way for convicted lawmakers to lose seats

* Kuwait’s Agility in talks with banks to raise around $800 mln -CEO

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain central bank raises rates by 25 bps

OMAN

* BRIEF-Bank Sohar EGM Approves 100 Mln Rials Bonds Issue (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)