MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 21

DUBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks subdued as US tax cuts belt bonds
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf moves little, Saudi cement shares lose steam after budget
* Oil prices stable on lower US crude stocks, but rising output weighs
* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 2-wk high amid steady dollar, weaker stocks
* Arab coalition says will keep Yemen port open; air raids kill at least 9
* Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes near Iran’s capital
* Opposition groups quit Iraqi Kurdish government over protests
* ANALYSIS-With dollar peg, Lebanon risks currency hit from regional strife
* Turkish banker makes second bid for mistrial in U.S. sanctions case
* Trump threatens to cut aid to U.N. members over Jerusalem vote
* Emerging market dealmaking fees set for record $20 billion year
* Swiss governments ends freeze on Egyptian assets
* Islamic State claims air base attack in Egypt’s North Sinai
* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues fall to $462.7 mln in November -govt statement
* INTERVIEW-Saudi energy minister: Premature to discuss changes in OPEC-led pact
* INTERVIEW-Saudi Arabia hopes to start nuclear pact talks with U.S. in weeks -minister
* Saudi Crown Prince to visit Britain next year -May’s office
* TEXT-Saudi Energy Minister Q&A with Reuters
* Saudi sovereign fund chief says outlook for Uber is positive
* Saudi PetroRabigh II to start operations in Q1 next year -energy minister
* Saudi crown prince wants local defence industry to be priority -PIF head
* Saudi king receives Palestinian president Abbas
* MEDIA-Saudi Aramco has held talks with U.S. producers about energy assets- WSJ
* INTERVIEW-Senior Saudi prince says Trump’s Jerusalem move threatens stability
* BRIEF-Kingdom Holding Appoints Khaled Abdullah Al Souhem as Deputy Chairman
* ABB revamps engineering business to cap year of transition
* Turkey’s Erdogan defends Ottoman commander after UAE minister retweets criticism
* Emirates to add third London airport to its network
* EXCLUSIVE-Engie, Mubadala, Macquarie groups bid for Petrobras pipelines -sources
* EXCLUSIVE-Qatari investor to float 25 pct of Italy’s Valentino - source
* ANALYSIS-Qatar’s currency manipulation probe could curb offshore FX trade, risk Gulf backlash
* Qatargas signs deal to deliver LNG to Austria’s OMV
* Kuwait orders investigation into Airbus helicopter deal
* Oil cuts compliance reaches 122 pct in Nov, highest ever -Kuwait
* TABLE-Oman bank lending growth picks up in October
Compiled by Dubai newsroom