MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 21

DUBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks subdued as US tax cuts belt bonds

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf moves little, Saudi cement shares lose steam after budget

* Oil prices stable on lower US crude stocks, but rising output weighs

* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 2-wk high amid steady dollar, weaker stocks

* Arab coalition says will keep Yemen port open; air raids kill at least 9

* Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes near Iran’s capital

* Opposition groups quit Iraqi Kurdish government over protests

* ANALYSIS-With dollar peg, Lebanon risks currency hit from regional strife

* Turkish banker makes second bid for mistrial in U.S. sanctions case

* Trump threatens to cut aid to U.N. members over Jerusalem vote

* Emerging market dealmaking fees set for record $20 billion year

EGYPT

* Swiss governments ends freeze on Egyptian assets

* Islamic State claims air base attack in Egypt’s North Sinai

* Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues fall to $462.7 mln in November -govt statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* INTERVIEW-Saudi energy minister: Premature to discuss changes in OPEC-led pact

* INTERVIEW-Saudi Arabia hopes to start nuclear pact talks with U.S. in weeks -minister

* Saudi Crown Prince to visit Britain next year -May’s office

* TEXT-Saudi Energy Minister Q&A with Reuters

* Saudi sovereign fund chief says outlook for Uber is positive

* Saudi PetroRabigh II to start operations in Q1 next year -energy minister

* Saudi crown prince wants local defence industry to be priority -PIF head

* Saudi king receives Palestinian president Abbas

* MEDIA-Saudi Aramco has held talks with U.S. producers about energy assets- WSJ

* INTERVIEW-Senior Saudi prince says Trump’s Jerusalem move threatens stability

* BRIEF-Kingdom Holding Appoints Khaled Abdullah Al Souhem as Deputy Chairman‍​

* ABB revamps engineering business to cap year of transition

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Turkey’s Erdogan defends Ottoman commander after UAE minister retweets criticism

* Emirates to add third London airport to its network

* EXCLUSIVE-Engie, Mubadala, Macquarie groups bid for Petrobras pipelines -sources

QATAR

* EXCLUSIVE-Qatari investor to float 25 pct of Italy’s Valentino - source

* ANALYSIS-Qatar’s currency manipulation probe could curb offshore FX trade, risk Gulf backlash

* Qatargas signs deal to deliver LNG to Austria’s OMV

KUWAIT

* Kuwait orders investigation into Airbus helicopter deal

* Oil cuts compliance reaches 122 pct in Nov, highest ever -Kuwait

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman bank lending growth picks up in October