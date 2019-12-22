MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 22

DUBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend record rally, sterling endures rough week
* Oil prices down but log third weekly rise on trade hopes
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials buoy Saudi shares; Aramco’s retreat continues
* PRECIOUS-Palladium drops over 5% as investors lock in profits; gold subdued
* Lebanon PM designate says he wants government soon, will no be under Hezbollah sway
* Europeans to toughen up Iran stance but shy away from sanctions - diplomats
* Iraq’s Sistani says early election only way out of crisis
* Erdogan says Turkey will retaliate against possible U.S. sanctions
* Algerians protest after new president inaugurated
* Eastern Libyan forces seize ship with a Turkish crew -spokesman
* Iran’s Rouhani welcomes Japan opt-out of U.S.-led naval mission in Gulf
* Turkish parliament approves 2020 budget
* Warring Yemen parties carry out prisoner swap in front-line Taiz
* BRIEF-Egypt’s EFG Hermes Closes EGP 400 Mln Short-Term Bond Transaction
* Twitter suspends accounts linked to Saudi spying case
* EXCLUSIVE-US probe of Saudi oil attack shows it came from north -report
* BRIEF-NMC Health Says Independent Non-Exec Director Lord Clanwilliam Bought 1700 Shares At 1450.3263P/Share
* NMC Health calls Muddy Waters report “false and misleading”
* INTERVIEW-Soccer-Arabs deserve their World Cup says Qatari chief
* Qatar to change crude oil pricing from March-loading cargoes - sources
* BRIEF-Jazeera Airways Says Delivery Of A Brand New A320 Neo Aircraft On Dec 20
* MSCI to boost Kuwait equities with 2020 emerging markets upgrade
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom