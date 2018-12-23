MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 23

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stock indexes skid as U.S. government shutdown looms
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil and global stock slide hits Gulf but COMI buoys Egypt
* Crude drops more than 11 percent in week as supply weighs
* PRECIOUS-Gold down on profit-taking but on track for weekly rise
* EXCLUSIVE-Global traders halt new Iran food deals as U.S. sanctions bite - sources
* Turkey says it will take over fight against IS after U.S. pull-out
* U.S. extends sanctions waiver for Iraq to import Iranian gas, power
* EXCLUSIVE-Mitsui, Saudi Aramco, Russia’s RDIF in talks to buy Arctic LNG 2 stakes -sources
* Russia, China, Iran sought to influence U.S. 2018 elections -U.S. spy chief
* French court fines oil group Total in Iran bribery case
* At least one dead as price protests enter third day in Sudan
* Nine more arrested in Morocco over murder of Scandinavian tourists
* Police use live rounds to disperse protest in Iraq’s Basra for second week
* New Yemeni airline launches regular flights to Jordan
* New snags hold up formation of Lebanon unity government
* Iran says U.S. presence in Syria was a mistake from the start
* Head of U.N. team to monitor Hodeidah ceasefire arrives in Yemen
* Iraqi PM discusses U.S. withdrawal from Syria with Pompeo
* OTAS shares in Turk Telekom transferred to SPV -three banks
* In Egypt, weddings get costlier as economic hardships deepen
* Russia misses out in Egyptian wheat tender as prices keep rising
* Egyptian court acquits 40 NGO workers whose case strained ties with US
* BRIEF-Saipem, Petrobel Negotiate Zohr Field Contract Addendum Worth More Than USD 1.2 Bln
* Reformist Saudi prince Talal bin Abdulaziz dies aged 87
* Boeing heads for expected 2018 plane order victory over Airbus
* Saudi Arabia: Afghan peace talks to yield “very positive” results
* Saudi Arabia modifies intelligence service following Khashoggi murder
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Al Rajhi Bank Updates On Zakat Claims Settlement With GAZT
* BRIEF-Samba Financial Group Settles Zakat Claims Against Payment Of 2.32 Bln Riyals
* BRIEF-Saudi British Bank To Pay 1.63 Bln Riyals In Zakat Claims Settlement
* BRIEF-Arab National Bank Pays SAR 649 Mln To GAZT To Settle Zakat Claims
* BRIEF-Alinma Bank Agrees With GAZT To Settle Zakat Claims
* BRIEF-Riyad Bank Reaches Agreement With GAZT On Settlement Of Zakat Claims
* BRIEF-Saudi’s NCB Settles Zakat Claims With GAZT With Payment Of 182.7 Mln Riyals
* BRIEF-Alawwal Bank Enters Into Agreement With GAZT To Settle Zakat Claims
* BRIEF-Banque Saudi Fransi Settles Zakat Claims With GAZT By Paying SAR 1.51 Bln
* MEDIA-Saudi Arabia Wants to Sell $32 Billion of Bonds in 2019 - Bloomberg
* BRIEF-Clariant, Saudi Kayan To Evaluate Alkoxylates Joint Venture
* MOVES-Standard Chartered makes senior Middle East appointments
* Pakistan to get $3 bln loan from UAE, eyes deferred oil payments
* UAE’s Al Jaber Group agrees to $1.6 billion debt restructuring - sources
* TABLE-UAE November bank lending growth slows slightly, deposits rise
* UAE inflation falls further in November as housing costs drop
* BRIEF-Emaar Properties Says Total Sale Price For All Hotels Is AED 2.20 Bln
* Qatar’s emir offers support for Sudan - Sudan presidency
* Trump fundraiser Broidy hit with another setback in Qatar lawsuit
* EU close to agreeing air traffic deals with Qatar, ASEAN - sources
* Qatar central bank says raises deposit rates to 2.5 percent
* BRIEF-National Bank Of Oman Updates On Possible Merger With Bank Dhofar (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)