MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 23

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stock indexes skid as U.S. government shutdown looms

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil and global stock slide hits Gulf but COMI buoys Egypt

* Crude drops more than 11 percent in week as supply weighs

* PRECIOUS-Gold down on profit-taking but on track for weekly rise

* EXCLUSIVE-Global traders halt new Iran food deals as U.S. sanctions bite - sources

* Turkey says it will take over fight against IS after U.S. pull-out

* U.S. extends sanctions waiver for Iraq to import Iranian gas, power

* EXCLUSIVE-Mitsui, Saudi Aramco, Russia’s RDIF in talks to buy Arctic LNG 2 stakes -sources

* Russia, China, Iran sought to influence U.S. 2018 elections -U.S. spy chief

* French court fines oil group Total in Iran bribery case

* At least one dead as price protests enter third day in Sudan

* Nine more arrested in Morocco over murder of Scandinavian tourists

* Police use live rounds to disperse protest in Iraq’s Basra for second week

* New Yemeni airline launches regular flights to Jordan

* New snags hold up formation of Lebanon unity government

* Iran says U.S. presence in Syria was a mistake from the start

* Head of U.N. team to monitor Hodeidah ceasefire arrives in Yemen

* Iraqi PM discusses U.S. withdrawal from Syria with Pompeo

* OTAS shares in Turk Telekom transferred to SPV -three banks

EGYPT

* In Egypt, weddings get costlier as economic hardships deepen

* Russia misses out in Egyptian wheat tender as prices keep rising

* Egyptian court acquits 40 NGO workers whose case strained ties with US

* BRIEF-Saipem, Petrobel Negotiate Zohr Field Contract Addendum Worth More Than USD 1.2 Bln

SAUDI ARABIA

* Reformist Saudi prince Talal bin Abdulaziz dies aged 87

* Boeing heads for expected 2018 plane order victory over Airbus

* Saudi Arabia: Afghan peace talks to yield “very positive” results

* Saudi Arabia modifies intelligence service following Khashoggi murder

* BRIEF-Saudi’s Al Rajhi Bank Updates On Zakat Claims Settlement With GAZT

* BRIEF-Samba Financial Group Settles Zakat Claims Against Payment Of 2.32 Bln Riyals

* BRIEF-Saudi British Bank To Pay 1.63 Bln Riyals In Zakat Claims Settlement

* BRIEF-Arab National Bank Pays SAR 649 Mln To GAZT To Settle Zakat Claims

* BRIEF-Alinma Bank Agrees With GAZT To Settle Zakat Claims

* BRIEF-Riyad Bank Reaches Agreement With GAZT On Settlement Of Zakat Claims

* BRIEF-Saudi’s NCB Settles Zakat Claims With GAZT With Payment Of 182.7 Mln Riyals

* BRIEF-Alawwal Bank Enters Into Agreement With GAZT To Settle Zakat Claims

* BRIEF-Banque Saudi Fransi Settles Zakat Claims With GAZT By Paying SAR 1.51 Bln

* MEDIA-Saudi Arabia Wants to Sell $32 Billion of Bonds in 2019 - Bloomberg

* BRIEF-Clariant, Saudi Kayan To Evaluate Alkoxylates Joint Venture

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* MOVES-Standard Chartered makes senior Middle East appointments

* Pakistan to get $3 bln loan from UAE, eyes deferred oil payments

* UAE’s Al Jaber Group agrees to $1.6 billion debt restructuring - sources

* TABLE-UAE November bank lending growth slows slightly, deposits rise

* UAE inflation falls further in November as housing costs drop

* BRIEF-Emaar Properties Says Total Sale Price For All Hotels Is AED 2.20 Bln

QATAR

* Qatar’s emir offers support for Sudan - Sudan presidency

* Trump fundraiser Broidy hit with another setback in Qatar lawsuit

* EU close to agreeing air traffic deals with Qatar, ASEAN - sources

* Qatar central bank says raises deposit rates to 2.5 percent

OMAN

* BRIEF-National Bank Of Oman Updates On Possible Merger With Bank Dhofar (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)