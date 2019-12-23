MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 23

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hold near 18-mth highs in holiday lead-up
* Oil declines, but losses limited as U.S.-China near trade deal
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemicals lift Saudi shares, Qatar rises on banks
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady in holiday-thinned trading
* Syrian air defense intercepts missiles from Israel -state media
* Eastern Libyan force warns against transporting military equipment in civilian planes
* Egypt’s ex-military chief-of-staff released after near two-year detention
* Erdogan says Turkey will increase military support to Libya if necessary
* U.S. sanctions against Iran are a “reckless addiction”- Iran foreign minister
* Egypt to begin gas imports from Israel by mid-Jan 2020
* Christmas in Lebanon not so merry as economic crisis bites
* At least 25,000 people fled Syria’s Idlib to Turkey over two days -media
* Jordan’s Arab Electrical Industries To Sell Entire Stake In Egyptian Unit
* Egypt’s EIPICO Buys 9.77% Stake In Medical Union Pharmaceuticals
* Arab Dairy Board Approves Sale Of Land, Buildings In Qalyubia To Corplease
* EFG Hermes, GB Auto To Acquire Majority Stake In Tokio Marine Egypt Family Takaful
* Al Ezz Dekheila Steel Posts 9-Month Standalone Loss
* Saudi Industrial Investment Group Board Proposes H2 Dividend
* Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipe Board Proposes H2 Dividend
* Al Maather REIT Fund Says Osool & Bakheet Investment Signed MoU With Al-Roqi National Schools
* Wafrah For Industry And Development Board Proposes Capital Decrease
* UAE’s Brooge Petroleum to start trading on Nasdaq on Monday
* Bank Of New York Mellon Opens New Office In The Abu Dhabi Global Market
* ADNOC Distribution To Appoint Ahmed Al Shamsi As Acting CEO
* UAE’s Tabreed Increases Stake In Saudi Tabreed To 28%
* Kuwait hopes to resolve Neutral Zone oil issue with Saudi Arabia by year end
* Galfar Engineering Received Letter Of Intent For Construction Of Recharge Dams
* Bahrain’s GFH Appoints Hamed Al Khalifa As CEO Of GFH Properties
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom