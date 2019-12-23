MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 23

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hold near 18-mth highs in holiday lead-up

* Oil declines, but losses limited as U.S.-China near trade deal

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemicals lift Saudi shares, Qatar rises on banks

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady in holiday-thinned trading

* Syrian air defense intercepts missiles from Israel -state media

* Eastern Libyan force warns against transporting military equipment in civilian planes

* Egypt’s ex-military chief-of-staff released after near two-year detention

* Erdogan says Turkey will increase military support to Libya if necessary

* U.S. sanctions against Iran are a “reckless addiction”- Iran foreign minister

* Egypt to begin gas imports from Israel by mid-Jan 2020

* Christmas in Lebanon not so merry as economic crisis bites

* At least 25,000 people fled Syria’s Idlib to Turkey over two days -media

EGYPT

* Jordan’s Arab Electrical Industries To Sell Entire Stake In Egyptian Unit

* Egypt’s EIPICO Buys 9.77% Stake In Medical Union Pharmaceuticals

* Arab Dairy Board Approves Sale Of Land, Buildings In Qalyubia To Corplease

* EFG Hermes, GB Auto To Acquire Majority Stake In Tokio Marine Egypt Family Takaful

* Al Ezz Dekheila Steel Posts 9-Month Standalone Loss

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Industrial Investment Group Board Proposes H2 Dividend

* Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipe Board Proposes H2 Dividend

* Al Maather REIT Fund Says Osool & Bakheet Investment Signed MoU With Al-Roqi National Schools

* Wafrah For Industry And Development Board Proposes Capital Decrease

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Brooge Petroleum to start trading on Nasdaq on Monday

* Bank Of New York Mellon Opens New Office In The Abu Dhabi Global Market

* ADNOC Distribution To Appoint Ahmed Al Shamsi As Acting CEO

* UAE’s Tabreed Increases Stake In Saudi Tabreed To 28%

KUWAIT

* Kuwait hopes to resolve Neutral Zone oil issue with Saudi Arabia by year end

OMAN

* Galfar Engineering Received Letter Of Intent For Construction Of Recharge Dams

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s GFH Appoints Hamed Al Khalifa As CEO Of GFH Properties